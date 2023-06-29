Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: alakazam, pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Alakazam Special Illustration

While Kadabra did not get an Illustration Rare, Alakazam gets an intricate Special Illustration Rare in Pokémon TCG Japan's latest set.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at look at the Alakazam Special Illustration Rare from this set.

There were a few vocally disappointed fans that expressed dismay that Kadabra didn't get its own Illustration Rare due to the Uri Gellar situation. Their disappointment may be assuaged by the final Special Illustration Rare that has been revealed from the set, which features Alakazam in a messy room, experimenting with his Psychic-power and spoons. This highly detailed, intricate card is drawn by Shinya Komatsu, who debuted in the Pokémon TCG with the Octillery Character Rare in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. They are most known for the Machamp Alternate Art chase card from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

