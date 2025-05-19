Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eleven Puzzles, Parallel Experiment

Parallel Experiment Reveals New June Release Date

After being pushed back from its original release date, Parallel Experiment will be now come out in early June for PC via Steam

Team up as detectives Old Dog and Ally to solve puzzles and capture the Cryptic Killer.

Play in two player co-op, communicating to share clues and crack challenging, split puzzles.

Explore noir-inspired, hand-illustrated worlds and use an in-game notebook to take notes.

Indie game developer and publisher Eleven Puzzles revealed the new release date for their upcoming game, Parallel Experiment. Originally, it was sure to be out in March 2025, but plans changed, and the game needed some extra time to be worked on, so the team pushed it back to the Summer. Now we know the new release date will be June 5, 2025. With the news come a new trailer, which we have for you here.

Parallel Experiment

After getting tricked by the Cryptic Killer in Unboxing the Cryptic Killer, detectives Old Dog and Ally are back on the quest to capture the infamous criminal. A series of cryptic clues leads them across the city, taking them closer to uncovering his latest ominous scheme: the Parallel Experiment. While the detectives are uncertain about Cryptic Killer's exact plans, they know they must act fast to stop him. As they navigate this maze of clues, one question remains: Are they closing in on the Cryptic Killer or walking into yet another one of his traps? Determination is high—this time, they're not letting him get away. Two minds are better than one, and the only way you'll be able to catch the Cryptic Killer codes is by working together. Through separate screens, you and your friend will each be given half of a puzzle at each location. Communicate, collaborate, and work together to push your puzzle-solving skills to the limit.

Two Player Co-Op: In Parallel Experiment, the detectives are separated. You'll see different items and clues than your partner and will be tested on your communication!

In Parallel Experiment, the detectives are separated. You'll see different items and clues than your partner and will be tested on your communication! Challenging Collaborative Puzzles: Two brains are better than one when it comes to cracking the Cryptic Killer's codes.

Two brains are better than one when it comes to cracking the Cryptic Killer's codes. Explore Illustrated Worlds: Parallel Experiment's hand-illustrated environments are inspired by noir novels.

Parallel Experiment's hand-illustrated environments are inspired by noir novels. Draw on… Everything: You cannot solve a case without taking notes. At any time in the game, you can whip out a notebook and pen to make notes and scribble on your environment.

