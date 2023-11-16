Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: chicken run, Park Beyond

Park Beyond Announces New Chicken Run Collaboration

Ahead of the release of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Bandai Namco will release Park Beyond content themed to the movie.

Article Summary Bandai Namco unveils Chicken Run DLC for Park Beyond launching December 15.

New park additions include rides, attractions, and Chicken Run-themed scenery.

Players can enjoy a free Chicken Run skin update for the Shinning Pendulum ride.

Pre-order customers get the Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget DLC for free.

Bandai Namco and Limbic Entertainment have come together for a brand new collaboration in Park Beyond as the characters of Chicken Run make an appearance. To celebrate the new movie on the way, the game will be getting new park additions related to the franchise on December 15, giving you the chance to add various rides, attractions, characters, and more for you to make a Chicken Run-themed park. You can read more about the content below and check out some images from today's reveal.

"Celebrating the release of the movie, this DLC will bring two new feathery entertainers, quirky coaster cars and modules, as well as two new fun flat rides for visitors to have a clucking good time. Players shouldn't put all their eggs in the same basket: a great amusement park has diverse themes all around, and the Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Theme World will add hundreds of new scenery items to create a whole new countryside atmosphere. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Theme World will be available for purchase on December 15th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC."

"Every Park Beyond player will still get a piece of the fun with a free Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget skin for the Shinning Pendulum flat ride added through an update. Finally, as a thank-you from the studio to the early adopters of the game, while this DLC is not part of the annual pass, players who pre-ordered Park Beyond as a Standard or Deluxe edition, digital or physical, will be able to claim this DLC for free when it launches. The process to redeem the DLC will be shared on Bandai Namco Europe and Park Beyond's social media channels."

"We are happy to collaborate with Aardman to bring their fantastic Chicken Run IP to Park Beyond, as it fits so well with the atmosphere of the game. Since the launch, we have kept working to make the game a better experience as well as adding exciting content," said Stephan Winter from Limbic Entertainment GmbH, "We are seeing the community respond positively to the direction we are heading in and trust Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Theme World will inspire player's creativity."

