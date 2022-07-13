Paroody RPG Yet Another Fantasy Title Announced For PC

Atomic Wolf Studio and publisher Games Operators revealed they're making a parody RPG game for PC called Yet Another Fantasy Title. The game takes a tongue-in-cheek stab at practically every fantasy game there is, making fun of every cliché and trope of the genre we can find. While also still making a game that you'll want to play for the hilarity of it all. The team released a new trailer and a ton of info about the game, which we have for you below. However, there's no release window or even an indication we might see it this year. So enjoy for now as we wait to find out more.

Every fantasy land has its Chosen One. Or it had one in the case of Yet Another Fantasy Title (YAFT). As a simple outlaw, who'd normally be prey for the protagonist in some side quest, you slew the kingdom's savior and took his unicorn stead. Now it's up to you to kill the dragon, steal the Ring and get some rep in the castle's hood. Allies will be important on your epic quest which, by the way, you can totally leave for later and concentrate on causing some mayhem – since you've killed the hero of this land, who's going to stop you?

An epic masterpiece by an old British professor or some story by an inexperienced Dungeon Master – no fantasy tale is safe from YAFT's roast. Despite its munchkin-like tone, the game stays a classic action RPG set in an open world. The player's character may choose to follow the main quest or do tons of side activities, while riding their horse/unicorn/wolf/donkey throughout the land. You can adjust your playstyle thanks to a vast arsenal of weapon types. If you enjoyed a game like Rustler (dubbed Grand Theft Horse), YAFT (Grand Theft Unicorn) will be right up your alley.