Paroody RPG Yet Another Fantasy Title Announced For PC
Atomic Wolf Studio and publisher Games Operators revealed they're making a parody RPG game for PC called Yet Another Fantasy Title. The game takes a tongue-in-cheek stab at practically every fantasy game there is, making fun of every cliché and trope of the genre we can find. While also still making a game that you'll want to play for the hilarity of it all. The team released a new trailer and a ton of info about the game, which we have for you below. However, there's no release window or even an indication we might see it this year. So enjoy for now as we wait to find out more.
Every fantasy land has its Chosen One. Or it had one in the case of Yet Another Fantasy Title (YAFT). As a simple outlaw, who'd normally be prey for the protagonist in some side quest, you slew the kingdom's savior and took his unicorn stead. Now it's up to you to kill the dragon, steal the Ring and get some rep in the castle's hood. Allies will be important on your epic quest which, by the way, you can totally leave for later and concentrate on causing some mayhem – since you've killed the hero of this land, who's going to stop you?
An epic masterpiece by an old British professor or some story by an inexperienced Dungeon Master – no fantasy tale is safe from YAFT's roast. Despite its munchkin-like tone, the game stays a classic action RPG set in an open world. The player's character may choose to follow the main quest or do tons of side activities, while riding their horse/unicorn/wolf/donkey throughout the land. You can adjust your playstyle thanks to a vast arsenal of weapon types. If you enjoyed a game like Rustler (dubbed Grand Theft Horse), YAFT (Grand Theft Unicorn) will be right up your alley.
- Absurd Yet So Classical Fantasy Open-World Game: Yet Another Fantasy Title is filled with various pop-culture references and humor. Find them all on your way to the dragon, and slay this so-called fire-breathin' pain in the neck.
- Plot twists yet such a predictable story: Kill The Chosen One, take over his quest, and set on a journey to win half of the princess and a hand of the kingdom. Or maybe there is no princess in this story?
- Crazy yet so typical side quests: Drink with ogres, fight big bad trolls, and rob gold-digging goblins of the precious ring. Let a drunk-on-potion wizard send you on various missions, and wreak havoc – whenever and however you want. Just mind the guards – they may have something against that.
- MAGIC, because what would be a fantasy game without a good old fireball: Don't want to fight with a sword and bow? Try magic! Send fireballs to turn your enemies into ashes. Freeze them and let them live forever as ice statues. Create a blizzard and fry those who decide to oppose you.
- Horse, Donkey, Wolf, and Unicorn riding: Find various rides and decide whether to explore the world on the back of a regular horse, magical unicorn, furry wolf, or stubborn donkey. And if you're not a fan of animals, you can always go on foot.
- 15 different weapons of mayhem: A sword and a bow won't be your only weapons. Choose from a dozen or so different ones to find which are the best to fight monsters, and which are better for humans.