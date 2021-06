Partner Game Shops Can Now Sell Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign

On Friday, June 18th, the Pokémon TCG will release their next major expansion, Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. Chilling Reign, the sixth main expansion in the current Sword & Shield block, focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, and Calyrex in both its Ice Rider and Shadow Rider form. The set also features a snowy theme inspired by the video game's Crown Tundra DLC and a martial arts training theme that continues from March 2021's set, Sword & Shield – Battle Styles. While we are still days away from this release, tournament-official game shops that participate in pre-release events are now able to sell booster packs, booster boxes, and Elite Trainer Boxes of Chilling Reign starting today, Monday, June 14th.

For those getting out there to buy packs of Chilling Reign, these are some of the top cards that you would be lucky to pull in this latest Pokémon TCG set:

Pokémon V: Celebi, Blaziken, Volcarona, Ice Rider Calyrex, Zeraora, Galarian Articuno, Shadow Rider Calyrex, Galarian Zapdos, Sandaconda, Galarian Moltres, Galarian Slowking, Liepard, Metagross, Blissey, Tornadus.

Celebi, Blaziken, Volcarona, Ice Rider Calyrex, Zeraora, Galarian Articuno, Shadow Rider Calyrex, Galarian Zapdos, Sandaconda, Galarian Moltres, Galarian Slowking, Liepard, Metagross, Blissey, Tornadus. Pokémon VMAX: Celebi, Blaziken, Ice Rider Calyrex, Shadow Rider Calyrex, Sandaconda, Galarian Slowking, Metagross, Tornadus.

Celebi, Blaziken, Ice Rider Calyrex, Shadow Rider Calyrex, Sandaconda, Galarian Slowking, Metagross, Tornadus. Full Art Pokémon V: Celebi, Blaziken, Volcarona, Ice Rider Calyrex, Ice Rider Calyrex Alternate Art, Zeraora, Zeraora Alternate Art, Galarian Rapidash, Galarian Rapidash Alternate Art, Galarian Articuno, Galarian Articuno Alternate Art, Shadow Rider Calyrex, Shadow Rider Calyrex Alternate Aart, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Zapdos, Alternate Art, Sandaconda, Galarian Moltres, Galarian Moltres Alternate Art, Galarian Slowking, Galarian Slowking Alternate Art, Liepard, Metagross, Blissey, Blissey Alternate Art, Tornadus, Tornadus Alternate Art.

Celebi, Blaziken, Volcarona, Ice Rider Calyrex, Ice Rider Calyrex Alternate Art, Zeraora, Zeraora Alternate Art, Galarian Rapidash, Galarian Rapidash Alternate Art, Galarian Articuno, Galarian Articuno Alternate Art, Shadow Rider Calyrex, Shadow Rider Calyrex Alternate Aart, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Zapdos, Alternate Art, Sandaconda, Galarian Moltres, Galarian Moltres Alternate Art, Galarian Slowking, Galarian Slowking Alternate Art, Liepard, Metagross, Blissey, Blissey Alternate Art, Tornadus, Tornadus Alternate Art. Full Art Trainer Supporters: Agatha, Avery, Brawly, Caitlin, Doctor, Flannery, Honey, Karen's Conviction, Klara, Melony, Peonia, Peony, Siebold.

Agatha, Avery, Brawly, Caitlin, Doctor, Flannery, Honey, Karen's Conviction, Klara, Melony, Peonia, Peony, Siebold. Secret Rares: Celebi Rainbow, Blaziken Rainbow, Blaziken Alternate Art, Ice Rider Calyrex Rainbow, Ice Rider Calyrex Alternate Art, Shadow Rider Calyrex Rainbow, Shadow Rider Calyrex Alternate Art, Sandaconda Rainbow, Galarian Slowking Rainbow, Metagross Rainbow, Tornadus Rainbow, Agatha Rainbow, Avery Rainbow, Brawly Rainbow, Caitlin Rainbow, Doctor Rainbow, Flannery Rainbow, Karen's Conviction Rainbow, Klara Rainbow, Melony Rainbow, Peonia Rainbow, Peony Rainbow, Siebold Rainbow, Shiny Electrode Gold, Shiny Bronzong Gold, Shiny Snorlax Gold, Echoing Horn Gold, Fan of Waves Gold, Fog Crystal Gold, Rugged Helmet Gold, Urn of Vitality Gold, Welcoming Lantern Gold, Water Energy Gold, Psychic Energy Gold, Fighting Energy Gold

Best of luck with your pulls, fellow Pokémon TCG collectors!