Passimian & Shiny Scraggy Debut In New Pokémon GO Event

The Alolan species Passimian, Shiny Scraggy, and World Championship 2023 Pikachu debut in a new Pokémon GO event beginning this Friday.

A new battle-themed event comes to Pokémon GO this week, bringing forth a new species drop, a Shiny release, and a new costume for Pikachu.

Here's what's happening for the 2023 Pokémon World Championships Celebration event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Pokémon debut: The Alolan species Passimian, known as the "Teamwork Pokémon," makes its debut. It will be in Tier Three Raids and seemingly Field Research. Niantic lists Passimian as a Field Research encounter but their graphic uses a picture of Galarian Stunfisk.

The Alolan species Passimian, known as the "Teamwork Pokémon," makes its debut. It will be in Tier Three Raids and seemingly Field Research. Niantic lists Passimian as a Field Research encounter but their graphic uses a picture of Galarian Stunfisk. Shiny Pokémon debut: Shiny Scraggy will be available for the first time. Scraggy's Shiny is one of those "Is it even different?" types. It is slightly more saturated, making this Shiny almost as bad of an offender as the original sinner, Shiny Zapdos. Hunt for Scraggy in the wild and in Tier One Raids.

Shiny Scraggy will be available for the first time. Scraggy's Shiny is one of those "Is it even different?" types. It is slightly more saturated, making this Shiny almost as bad of an offender as the original sinner, Shiny Zapdos. Hunt for Scraggy in the wild and in Tier One Raids. New Costume: Pikachu will be available during the event wearing its World Championships 2023 costume. It can be Shiny. Find it through Timed Research, Tier One Raids, and Field Research.

Pikachu will be available during the event wearing its World Championships 2023 costume. It can be Shiny. Find it through Timed Research, Tier One Raids, and Field Research. Wild spawns : Machop, Chinchou, Wooper, Sableye, Meditite, Spheal, Drilbur, Scraggy, Bunnelby, and Wooloo. Rare spawns include Onix and Lickitung.

: Machop, Chinchou, Wooper, Sableye, Meditite, Spheal, Drilbur, Scraggy, Bunnelby, and Wooloo. Rare spawns include Onix and Lickitung. Raids: Tier One: World Championships 2023 Pikachu, Alolan Sandshrew, Gligar, Scraggy Tier Three: Skarmory, Galarian Stunfisk (hilariously, an image of Licktung is used here, Niantic cannot stop doing Galarian Stunfisk dirty), Passimian Tier Five: Cresselia Mega Raids: Mega Gyarados

Bonus Features: Play extra sets of GO Battle League. Ten sets will be available rather than five. Pokémon encountered via GO Battle League rewards will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP. Avatar items, including the 2023 Worlds Jersey and 2023 Worlds Jacket

Field Research task encounters : World Championships 2023 Pikachu, Alolan Sandshrew, Seel, Magikarp, Galarian Zigzagoon, Spheal, Passimian, Wimpod

: World Championships 2023 Pikachu, Alolan Sandshrew, Seel, Magikarp, Galarian Zigzagoon, Spheal, Passimian, Wimpod Timed Research : Rewards include an Elite Fast TM and an encounter with World Championships 2023 Pikachu

Rewards include an Elite Fast TM and an encounter with World Championships 2023 Pikachu Featured Attacks obtained via evolution: Alolan Sandslash: Shadow Claw Machamp: Payback Dewgong: Ice Shard, Icy Wind Walrein: Powder Snow, Icicle Spear Obstagoon: Obstruct



