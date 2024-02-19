Posted in: Dear Villagers, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Passing By - A Tailwind Journey, Studio Windsocke

Passing By – A Tailwind Journey Confirmed For Mid-March Release

Dear Villagers confirmed that Passing By - A Tailwind Journey will be released for PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch next month.

Article Summary "Passing By - A Tailwind Journey" set to release on March 12, 2024, for PC and Switch.

Play as Curly, a balloonist, on a puzzle platforming adventure in the skies.

Interact with unique characters and uncover hidden puzzles on floating islands.

Customize your balloon ship and enjoy the game's 2D low-poly artwork and dynamic music.

Indie game developer Studio Windsocke and publisher Dear Villagers confirmed we'll be getting Passing By – A Tailwind Journey next month. In case you haven't seen this one, the game is a cozy hot-air balloon delivery game in which you are in charge of delivering mail to different residents on floating islands. Some of them are simple deliveries, while others have some challenges to them. You'll pick up letters from various people who have heartwarming tales to share with you and then deliver their messages to others who have more stories to tell. We have the latest trailer for you to check out here, as the game will arrive on PC via Steam, as well as the Nintendo Switch, on March 12, 2024.

Passing By – A Tailwind Journey

Set in a beautiful and whimsical world of floating isles and a never-ceasing west wind, Passing By – A Tailwind Journey allows you to embark on a memorable voyage as Curly, a young balloonist, who is tasked with delivering a mysterious letter. In this innovative genre hybrid of a 2D puzzle platformer, survival game, and adventure, you can explore the world at your own leisure, traveling from island to island by balloon ship and solving various puzzles while having to manage your resources in order to survive. An exciting adventure full of wholesome encounters and meaningful experiences awaits you! Are you prepared to make the long trip through the clouds toward an unknown destination?

Explore carefully crafted levels across a large variety of colorful biomes.

Meet quirky island inhabitants and make memorable friendships with fellow travelers.

Solve each island's unique puzzles and find ancient secrets.

Customize your balloon ship to your liking using a wide range of designs and attachments.

Discover whimsical details presented in a beautiful 2D low-poly art style.

Experience a fully dynamic, atmospheric score.

