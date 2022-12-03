Pathea Games Announces New Educational Sim Let's School

Pathea Games, the minds behind My Time At Portia, have announced a brand new educational sim title which they're calling Let's School. This pixel-style sim will have you create a school from the ground up as you will basically make the best educational experience you can. We got more info about it below as the game will be released sometime in 2023.

"In Let's School, players have the power to control every aspect of their school, from initial construction to day-to-day operations. With dozens of different facilities to choose from and hundreds of different teaching apparatuses to aid learning, it is up to the player to define what kind of school they want to build and run, with the goal of ensuring every student performs in their exams to secure more funding for the following academic year. Add in wide-ranging customization options and an engaging story, and we're just scratching the surface of what takes place in the story-driven campaign, which is full of NPCs to meet and off-campus areas to explore."

"Players really can build their dream school in Let's School. However, even with the best facility in the world, a headteacher's work is never done as each staff member, and pupil has their own interests and motivations, which may not gel with your aspirations to climb the schools league table. Choose what associations, sports meetings, morning exercises, and other activities are available in school to enrich or enrage students – all of whom have their own individual preferences and talents. The students' personalities and relationships should be taken into account to ensure the reputation of the school is maintained – as well as the stress levels of their teachers, of course! There are also dozens of randomly occurring emergencies, contraband, and dynamic seasons thrown into the mix, which ensures that no two play sessions will ever feel the same."