Pathfinder For Savage Worlds Will Go To Kickstarter

After being announced last month, Paizo and Pinnacle Entertainment Group will be taking Pathfinder For Savage Worlds to Kickstarter. It looks like the two companies have decided that instead of just creating a bunch of content for the mashup of their two properties, they're going to see just how much interest there actually is out there in the form of crowdfunding. It appears the plan from here will be to set goals with dollar amounts so that the audience dictates just how much they actively will produce rather than creating a ton of materials that only a few people will purchase. The Kickstarter will go live sometime in January, and we have yet to see what any of the products or goals are. The retail release of all items created in the Kickstarter is targeted for Q4 2021. Here's a little more info on what they plan to do with this crossover.

The Pathfinder for Savage Worlds core rulebook will include an adaptation of the Savage Worlds game mechanics for players to make and evolve characters, and for game masters to create games of their own design, for play in Pathfinder's world of Golarion. A separate purchase of the Savage Worlds core rules (SWADE) is not necessary to play. The Pathfinder for Savage Worlds boxed set—as typical for Pinnacle Entertainment Group—will include the core rulebook as well as other elements of game play for Savage Worlds like Bennies, Action Deck, Templates, Game Master Screen with adventure, Powers Cards, and more. For the Kickstarter planned to launch in January 2021, a Boxed Set for Rise of the Runelords with all six books of the Adventure Path provides starting adventures for many gaming groups who have not yet visited the town of Sandpoint.