Pathologic 3 Announces January 2026 Release Date

After not hearing much of anything for months on Pathologic 3, the game got a free demo for Steam Next Fest and a launch date

Indie game developer Ice-Pick Lodge and publisher HypeTrain Digital confirmed the official release date for Pathologic 3, as the game will now arrive next year. The team has been almost radio silent about the third official game in the series, only talking about their game's prologue, Pathologic 3: Quarantine, for the better part of 2025. But this week the team dropped a new free demo on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest, along with a trailer revealing that the game's launch date has been set for January 9, 2026.

Pathologic 3

In Pathologic 3, players once again find themselves in a small, remote town gripped by a mysterious and deadly disease. This time, however, they will step into the shoes of The Bachelor, a city doctor renowned for his relentless fight against death. Invited to the town by the now-deceased Isidor Burakh, The Bachelor must navigate the unraveling mystery, striving not only to save the town but also to conquer death itself. For the first time in the Pathologic series, Pathologic 3 introduces a new time-travel mechanic that allows players to revisit key events and alter them to their advantage. While the player still has only 12 days to save the town, this innovative mechanic grants them the freedom to explore and influence events in ways that reshape the unfolding narrative.

Step into the role of The Bachelor : A city doctor famous for his fight against death itself, tasked with unraveling a web of dark secrets while battling a relentless plague.

: A city doctor famous for his fight against death itself, tasked with unraveling a web of dark secrets while battling a relentless plague. Doctor, do no harm : Immerse yourself in the role of a physician. Diagnose and treat patients based on examinations. Use a microscope and research pathogens to develop treatments and save your patients. Fight the epidemic by implementing quarantines and deploying patrols to lock down the spread of disease.

: Immerse yourself in the role of a physician. Diagnose and treat patients based on examinations. Use a microscope and research pathogens to develop treatments and save your patients. Fight the epidemic by implementing quarantines and deploying patrols to lock down the spread of disease. Master Time Travel : Manipulate time to change events and unlock new outcomes.

: Manipulate time to change events and unlock new outcomes. A Dark, Surreal World : Explore a decaying town on the brink of collapse, where every choice carries weight, and trust is a luxury you can't afford.

: Explore a decaying town on the brink of collapse, where every choice carries weight, and trust is a luxury you can't afford. Haunting Atmosphere: Experience the chilling, immersive world that made Pathologic a cult hit, enhanced with new layers of narrative complexity and eerie, unsettling visuals.

