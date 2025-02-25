Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: HypeTrain Digital, Ice-Pick Lodge, Pathologic 3: Quarantine

Pathologic 3: Quarantine Announced With New Trailer

Pathologic 3: Quarantine was revealewd today with an all-new trailer, as the game will be released as a special prologue in mid-March

Article Summary Ice-Pick Lodge reveals Pathologic 3: Quarantine trailer, a free prologue launching March 17, 2025.

Explore plague outbreak origins in a narrative-driven adventure through a young doctor's eyes.

Play as Daniil Dankovsky, a doctor seeking immortality amid a steppe town's mysterious plague.

Engage with non-chronological storytelling, patient diagnosis, and uncover unsettling truths.

Indie game developer Ice-Pick Lodge and publisher HypeTrain Digital revealed their latest title, Pathologic 3: Quarantine, with a new trailer. This is a totally free prologue to the main game, as you discover how the plague broke out in the small town through this narrative-driven adventure. We have the trailer and details here as this will launch on March 17, 2025, for PC via Steam.

Pathologic 3: Quarantine

Bachelor Daniil Dankovsky is a celebrated young doctor from the Capital. The Powers That Be do not appreciate his search for immortality. The rumor of an immortal man who lives in a faraway steppe town may be exactly the breakthrough he needs… if he can get to him. Pathologic 3: Quarantine is a narrative-driven adventure about a young scientist in search of immortality and a mysterious plague outbreak in a small town. Learn how your story began and what drove a celebrated academic to leave his acclaimed lab. Examine patients, uncover strange secrets, and make first steps towards defeating Death.

Bachelor's story is told through his subjective lens and through the lens of his persecutors. Did he really do — or fail to do — all the things he is accused of? Can he fix his own story by going back in time and making different choices? In Quarantine, watch how this non-chronological storytelling begins. Fight the Sand Plague by examining patients and diagnosing them, but also investigating their life situations to find out the unpleasant truths they may hide. To save more lives, issue decrees based on your research. Face the horrifying personification of the Plague in the burning flesh. Dankovsky is a sharp mind in search of the truth, willing to do anything to find it. Anything you see can tell a story and become a piece of your mental map of the world. Look at everything around you, connect the dots, and read the world!

