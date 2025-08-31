Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Multiverse Inc., Pax Autocratica

Pax Autocratica Has Launched a Free Demo on Steam

A new free demo is available for the game Pax Autocratical, as you can try out the satirical colony sim on Steam right now

Article Summary Pax Autocratica releases a free playable demo on Steam, blending colony sim with satirical storytelling.

Manage a galactic regime with choices ranging from compassionate rule to harsh authoritarian control.

Game features unique roguelite FPS combat, political decision-making, and deep societal simulation elements.

Developer Multiverse Inc. aims to inspire discussion about power, authority, and their real-world impacts.

Indie game developer and publisher Multiverse Inc. has released a free demo for their upcoming satirical colony simulator, Pax Autocratica. The game takes the traditional tropes and mechanics from the genre and puts a little extra humor into it with a future that feels too ridiculous to exist, but it's really funny to play. The team has also mixed in some roguelite FPS combat to liven things up a bit as well. You can check out the demo right now on Steam as the team are aiming for some kind of release in Q4 2026.

Pax Autocratica

Congratulations! You've been bestowed with the great honor of ruling over the most esteemed regime in the universe. Ensure compliance and loyalty by any means necessary, molding the populace through generous compassion…or abject cruelty. Roam the cosmos to spread the State's superior doctrine across the galaxy. Form an unstoppable battalion to dominate in action-packed FPS roguelite expeditions. Gather resources and conscript new citizens to the cause. Collect Core Fragments that will grant special abilities and change battle strategies for the better. Liberate those suffering under the clutches of oppression, gracing them with our influence and the prosperous values of the State. Ensure peace back home by constructing and automating vital infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of the people. Manage salaries, healthcare, and working conditions carefully, or risk a decline in morale and productivity. Delicately handle bubbling uprisings with surveillance towers and propaganda, or punish rebels with brutal force to set an example.

"We're building this game to let players interrogate power, not glorify it," Freeman Fan, Founder and CEO of Multiverse Inc. "Our sandbox transforms civics into systems, inviting players to test policies, confront trade-offs, and observe their ripple effects. We don't punish authoritarian choices outright; instead, we surface their incentives, costs, and unintended consequences so players reflect critically rather than feel lectured. We aim to spark informed conversation, convey empathy for those living under such regimes, and offer a clearer sense of how societies slide, and how they can be pulled back."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!