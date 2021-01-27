Pearl Abyss Moves Ahead With Taking Over Black Desert Publishing

Back in December, Pearl Abyss revealed they would be taking over the publishing duties on Black Desert. This month, those plans move forward. Up until now, Kakao Games has been managing the game in both North America and Europe for players, but now that Pearl Abyss is taking over, it means all accounts will need to be transferred over to their control. We have info below from the company as to how you can go about doing that, which will start on February 25th. However, those who start the transfer early will get some awesome rewards from the developers if you do it before February 24th. After the 25th, Pearl Abyss will control publishing rights for the entire Black Desert franchise on all platforms, including current and next-gen consoles, PC, and mobile devices. The only area of the world not included in all of this is South America, which is currently in the middle of a separate deal.

Starting February 25, the game's developer will also assume live service from long-time partner Kakao Games. Players can continue their Black Desert adventure and earn rewards for transferring their accounts. Adventurers who transfer their account before February 24 can look forward to additional rewards including many Cron Stones, different types of Exchange Coupons, Combat & Skill EXP scrolls, and a Limited-Edition title "Now or Nouver". Additional login rewards also will be made available on this date. The most coveted reward adventurers will look forward to is a cute, limited edition Tier-4 Pet. Pearl Abyss is committed to maintaining high standards of performance, server infrastructure, and community and customer service support in all supported languages for Black Desert Online. Black Desert has generated over $2 billion in revenue and has drawn over 40 million players across all platforms. Players can register to transfer their accounts here.