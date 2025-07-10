Posted in: eFootball, Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged:

Pelé Makes Historic Debut in eFootball For 30th Anniversary

Konami is finally adding one fo the most iconic players to eFootball, as Pelé will arrive along with a ton of new updates

Article Summary Pelé joins eFootball as the first player with two exclusive skills for the 30th Anniversary event.

Special login rewards include Highlight Lionel Messi, Highlight Lamine Yamal, and unique items.

Complete campaign challenges to earn Epic player contracts, coins, training programs, and more.

eFootball World Festival and Championship 2025 World Finals announced in Tokyo this July.

Konami revealed the latest set of updates and content additions to eFootball, as they have finally added Pelé to the game. One of the most iconic players to ever compete in the sport has been added as the first and only player to come with two unique skills. Unfortunately, there are no videos or images of him playing in the game yet, so we don't have much to show you at the moment. His addition to the game comes as part of the title's 30th Anniversary, as they have a ton of new content coming to the game. We have the finer details of that below from the devs.

eFootball – Pelé, o Rei do Futebol

Pelé enters the game as "Epic: Pelé",and becoming the first player in the series to possess two unique new skills – Phenomenal Finish and Phenomenal Pass. He joins other legendary footballers Johan Cruyff and Ferenc Puskás, giving users the opportunity to build their Dream Team with some of the sport's most iconic names.

Campaign Overview: Special Logins, Rewards, and Legendary Players

Released in 1995 as Winning Eleven (PES) and now known as eFootball, the beloved football simulation series commemorates three decades of gameplay with a global campaign packed with exclusive in-game content, special events, and fan experiences.

Login Bonuses

Players who log in during the campaign can receive:

Highlight Lionel Messi

Highlight Lamine Yamal

Item Selector ×10

Campaign Achievements

By completing specific in-game objectives, players can unlock:

Epic: Legends Assemble Special Selection Contract ×1

Big Time: 30th Anniversary Chance Deal ×7

"eFootball 30th Anniversary" Uniform

Advanced Skill Training Program ×1

Random Booster Token ×1

Skill Training Program ×1

Position Training Program ×2

100 eFootball Coins

120,000 Exp

210,000 GP

Tour Events

Earn rewards by accumulating Tour Points:

Skill Training Program ×2

Random Booster Token ×1

Position Training Program ×1

50 eFootball Coins

60,000 Exp

90,000 GP

Challenge Events

By completing Challenge Event tasks, players can earn:

Big Time: 30th Anniversary Chance Deal ×3

Position Training Program ×1

Skill Training Program ×1

110,000 GP

80,000 Exp

eFootball World Festival and eFootball Championship 2025 World Finals

The celebration continues with the first-ever eFootball World Festival, to be held on Monday, July 21 at Belle Salle Shibuya Garden in Tokyo, Japan. This free-to-attend fan event will feature hands-on gameplay, exclusive giveaways, and competitive action.

