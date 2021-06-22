Penny Arcade Releases New Details On PAX West 2021

Penny Arcade and ReedPop have revealed more details about the return of the in-person version of PAX West 2021 happening in September. After having to cancel six shows in a row and covert a few of them into online events in the pandemic (like the upcoming PAX Online East happening July 15th-18th), the two companies are set on bringing the original PAX event back as the first gaming convention to return since early 2020. Organizers are working with venue officials, local governments, and health authorities at the moment to determine event capacity, which will be reduced and will more than likely require proof that you have been vaccinated to enter. Details for those guidelines are coming soon. But plans are already being set in motion for those who wish to attend to do so. For those looking to attend, four-day badges for PAX West 2021 will sell for $230, while individual day badges will sell for $60 each.

"It's been almost two years since the last PAX West, and it's been surreal to imagine its triumphant return," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of Penny Arcade and PAX. "I can't think of a better excuse to leave the house than PAX West."

PAX Arena partners with Metro Esports for a Valorant amateur open tournament with a diverse competitor lineup and $10,000 prize pool. Quarter- and semi-finals take place Thursday, July 15 at 12:00pm EDT with the finals set for Saturday, July 17 at 12:00pm EDT. Metro Esports will scout participants to create America's first multicultural, mixed-gender pro Valorant team called The Metro Squad, and select players to compete in-person at the PAX Arena at PAX West. "I am beyond excited to partner with ReedPop and engage a broad and diverse community of gaming enthusiasts," said Shaon Berry, Founder and CEO, Metro Esports.

iRacing brings North American and European qualifiers to PAX Arena on Friday, July 16 with a $5,000 NA prize pool provided by iRacing and a £5,000 European prize pool provided by EGX. On Sunday, July 18th at Noon EDT, Beasley Esports, Owners of the Houston Outlaws, bring their Search for the next Rocket League Team to PAX Arena, with the top eight teams advancing to the finale on August 21-22, where one lucky team will be signed to a one-year long contract to compete in the Rocket League Championship Series under an all-new professional team. PAX Online East also features the return of the digital Omegathon, pitting four attendees in a multi-round competition of secret titles, with a grand finale closing out the competition.