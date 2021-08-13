Pet Project Games Reveals New Horror FPS Ripout

Pet Project Games have revealed more details about their next upcoming horror first-person shooter as they go sci-fi with Ripout. This is a bit of a change of pace as the game will have you working with a living Pet Gun that roams the halls with you and goes after all of the enemies in your path. It's like having an incredibly terrifying Pokémon going after everything with its natural abilities. The game is currently set to be released sometime in 2022, but they don't really have a set schedule for it as of this moment. In the meantime, enjoy the info below as well as the latest trailer.

Ripout is an upcoming online co-op horror FPS with elements of sci-fi. The game features procedurally generated missions with scaling difficulty, a living Pet Gun that accompanies the player and engages in combat against alien mutants, weapon and player customization, and much more. All of this is available against the backdrop of spaceships that are home to some of the most dangerous creatures. Players need to fight their way through these spaceships, undertake missions, and try to be one step ahead of humanity's number one enemy. Ripout provides a great co-op experience where team play comes first. Fearless and gifted players and their friends are needed to stop cosmic horrors from taking over the world and infecting all living forms.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ripout Game – Official Trailer (https://youtu.be/FA98tTikR04)

"We're proud to be releasing the first official trailer for Ripout that gives a glimpse into the world we have imagined together as a team," said Goran Rajsic, Creative Director at Pet Project Games. "After a successful teaser, we're giving you this official trailer that continues where the teaser stopped, revealing more about the unique features you see in the game. We wanted to reveal more about the Pet Gun and enemies, showcase new monsters and their ability to combine together."