Phobies To Release New Carnival Of Fears Update October 4th

Smoking Gun Interactive will drop a new update into Phobies as the game will enter the new Carnival of Fears next week. This is essentially the game's Halloween update for 2022, as you'll be getting a number of spooky options added to the game, including a new set of characters as part of the interactive element. We have the full rundown below as it will be available in the game on October 4th.

The Carnival of Fears will bring the biggest compilation of updates to Phobies since the extraterrestrial encounters of Full Disclosure. 8 spooky new Phobies will be stepping out of the shadows introducing 6 new unique abilities to the game and countless new tactics to explore. Bring unwanted fortune and fear into your opponents with Bad Omen, Tag Team with the Luchador twins, and get triple health and double damage when the Werewolf transforms at the full moon! As players continue to play Phobies and solidify a strategy that suits their playstyle, they'll have the option to face opponents from around the world across a host of interactive hex-based combat arenas. Every arena is carefully crafted by the strategy expertise of developer Smoking Gun Interactive – founded by the creative talents behind the first title in the legendary Company of Heroes series. 8 brand-new Phobies stepping out of the shadows for you to collect.

6 new unique abilities that add countless new tactics to your games.

A brand new "creepy" carnival environment that will make a frightfully delightful stage for your Phobies to play on!

The twists and turns continue with an additional 10 brand-new map layouts which encourage new thought-provoking strategies!

Contort your brain with 30 brand-new challenges using the new abilities and Phobies we've introduced this year.

Celebrate the community with new maps and new challenges designed by our Phobies community map and challenge winners.

Through the month of Halloween, find limited-time special offers every week.

Enjoy a host of new tantalizing special offers based off your own progression.

In the spirit of Halloween, Phobies will jump into a costume of its own with a complete redress of the game including new music to get you all into that Halloween spirit

Put on a spooky mask of your own and grab one of the 10 new avatars. There is sure to be one that gives your opponent a fright.

Earn exclusive avatars for a limited time inside Jacks.