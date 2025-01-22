Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: All Parts Connected, All Will Fall

Physics-Based City Builder All Will Fall Announced

Can you keep a post-apocalyptic city working and held together in teh middle of the ocean? You'll be tested in the latest game, All Will Fall

Article Summary Discover All Will Fall, a floating city builder where you stack structures in an oceanic post-apocalypse world.

Manage Sailors, Engineers, and Workers while balancing their needs and your city's stability.

Make tough choices: be a benevolent leader or a strict tyrant, shaping your colony’s future.

Unlock scenarios and face unique challenges as you establish humanity's new home above the seas.

Indie game developer All Parts Connected and publisher tinyBuild Games have revealed their latest game, All Will Fall, set for release later this year. This is a physics-based floating city builder where you are tasked with keeping a post-apocalyptic city out in the middle of the ocean, not just working but afloat as well. All sorts of people will come looking for a home and to help, but the game will present you with several challenges of not just providing but deciding how best to move forward in a place where almost everything is subject to collapsing. The game has no formal release date set beyond "2025," so for now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

All Will Fall

In a flooded post-apocalyptic world, you'll construct and govern humanity's last bastion the only way that remains: up. Stack buildings carefully while keeping real-world construction factors in mind, manage the needs of your people, and make tough decisions to keep your society and the city itself from collapsing. With various unique maps, objectives, and challenges to discover, there are always new heights to be reached and new disasters to try to avoid.

Master 3D Physics-Based Construction: Land is limited in this oceanic world. Stack buildings and create optimized production chains to grow your city to new heights in all three dimensions, but be mindful of real-world construction factors to ensure your precious structures won't all come tumbling down!

Lead Your Colony: Manage the needs and wants of different factions in your city, like Sailors, Engineers, and Workers, each with unique traits. Review and implement policies, manage the workload to maximize the effectiveness of production facilities, and maintain a balance between the factions – or pick your favorites to unlock their true potential at the cost of others' goodwill.

Make Tough Decisions : Will you shepherd humanity for the greater good? Or rule in terror as a tyrant? Be benevolent and try to care for everyone, or be strict and punish dissent forcefully. The choices – and the consequences – are yours.

A New Dawn for Humanity : Send out expeditions, face unique threats with each play session, unlock various scenarios and challenges, and create new colonies to establish humanity's new home above the seas.

