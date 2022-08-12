Pikmin Bloom Announces August 2022 Updates & Community Day

Pikmin Bloom announces August 2022 updates & Community Day in-person meet-ups and bonuses, including guaranteed Four Leaf Clovers. Let's get into the details.

Pikmin Bloom announced to players the following update:

August comes bringing sunflowers! These flowers are often associated with bright and cheerful imagery, evoking images of blue skies and vast yellow fields. This month, let's fill the world with sunflowers and turn the world around us into a brighter, more positive place!

Here's the breakdown of the actual impact on Pikmin Bloom:

Flower of the Month : Sunflower

: Sunflower August Big Flower Forecast: Throughout August, Big Flowers may occasionally bloom into roses, lilies, and sunflowers when players plant regular red, yellow, white, or blue petals around them. Starting September 1st, 2022, lilies will no longer bloom spontaneously from regular flower petals.

Nectar Update: Fruit obtained from tackling mushrooms will give either regular, rose, lily or sunflower nectar during all of August.

Niantic also went on to announce the arrival of Theme Park Ticket Decor Pikmin. They write:

New "Theme Park Ticket" Decor Pikmin will appear in-game from today! You can find Seedlings for "Theme Park Ticket" Decor Pikmin in and around theme parks. The tickets on these Pikmin even have the name of the park and the date of your visit printed on them! There are a total of three types: Red, Yellow, and Blue. Look for "Theme Park Ticket" Decor Pikmin Seedlings this Summer while you're out there making memories with friends! Be sure to take good care of any you find!

In addition to all of this, Pikmin Bloom will host in-person Community Day events this weekend along with Pokémon GO's concurrent Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day. This event will feature:

Event bonus run time: August 13th, 2022 from 10 AM – 5 PM

August 13th, 2022 from 10 AM – 5 PM Big Flower reset: Every fifteen minutes.

Every fifteen minutes. Four Leaf Clovers: Guaranteed when playing within the designated area.

Guaranteed when playing within the designated area. Locations: Meet-ups from 11 AM – 2 PM: San Diego, California: Balboa Japanese Gardens Event Seattle, Washington: Woodland Park Zoo & Rose Garden New York City, New York: Seaport District

Meet-ups from 11 AM – 2 PM: