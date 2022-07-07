Pikmin Bloom Announces Big Flower Forecast For July 2022

Niantic has announced new detail for Pikmin Bloom in July 2022. Let's see what this new Big Flower Forecast and a month focused on lilies will bring to the game.

Niantic announced the following update to Pikmin Bloom's Flower of the Month choice in a blast to the AR game's players:

The lily is considered one of the most popular flowers in the world. It comes in a variety of shapes and colors and, this month, it's making its debut on Pikmin Bloom! Flower of the Month: Lilies

Further, we got details on the Big Flower Forecast coming to Pikmin Bloom this month:

Throughout July, Big Flowers may occasionally bloom into roses, hydrangeas and lilies when you plant regular red, yellow, white, or blue petals around them. After August 1st, 2022, hydrangeas will no longer bloom spontaneously from regular flower petals.

Finally, Niantic released a Nectar update, writing:

During July, fruit obtained from tackling mushrooms will give either regular, rose, hydrangea or lily nectar. Lilies are a perennial and can survive easily. In addition, different species may bloom at different times of the year. No matter where you are in the world, maybe there's some blooming around you!

Pikmin Bloom is Niantic's mobile adaptation of the Nintendo franchise. It functions somewhat like Pokémon GO in that it is a collection app that incentivizes players to collect certain Pikmin, but it is also very much a wellness app. Even more than the collection element, the game invites players to beautify the Pikmin Bloom map by planting flowers that not only the individual player but also others can see when they open their app. There are also journal elements to the game that helps chronicle and process your moods on a daily basis, which adds quite an interesting element.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more news on this and other mobile games.