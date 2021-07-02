Pine Creek For Game Boy Color Now Available For Pre-Order

Independent video game publisher Incube8 Games, in conjunction with games producer Spacebot Interactive and indie developer Carmelo Electronics, have officially announced that pre-orders for Pine Creek, a new retro murder-mystery game, are now live! This game is available for the Game Boy Color, a handheld device long since made obsolete by the Game Boy Advance, the Nintendo DS, the Nintendo 3DS, and finally the Nintendo Switch console, yet even as a cartridge for a vintage handheld, this game may well hold its own.

Pine Creek's plot revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a young girl. Suspicions arise that a number of cultists seem to be behind the disappearance and this prompts you, as the protagonist and her best friend, to solve the mystery. The game is geared towards an audience of ages 18+, and will come in a standard-issue edition and a collector's edition for those avid enough fans of the game to want such a collectible.

The Standard Edition version of Pine Creek includes the following components within the package:

Sealed box

Black game cartridge

Cartridge protector

Game manual

Presale versions of the Standard Edition will also come with an exclusive and limited edition sticker sheet styled after Pine Creek. Meanwhile, the Collector's Edition of Pine Creek will come with these components:

Sealed box

Limited red game cartridge

Cartridge protector

Game manual

Genesis stickers sheet

Game soundtrack on CD and digital download

Pine Creek enameled pin

Game poster

Numbered certificate of authenticity

The game's Collector's Edition will only be limited to 200 copies, and as such is sure to be a rarity in circles that flock around new Game Boy Color games.