Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: cowboy bebop, Pixel Starships, SavySoda

Pixel Starships Launches New Cowboy Bebop Crossover

Pixel Starships is getting a new crossover that has launched today, as the characters and ship from Cowboy Bebop have arrived

Article Summary Pixel Starships introduces a limited-time Cowboy Bebop crossover event, running until December 23.

Players can unlock and recruit iconic Cowboy Bebop crew members including Spike, Jet, Faye, Ed, and Ein.

Exclusive rewards available such as Spike's Gun, Bebop Hangar Skin Kit, and the Bebop Ship design.

Explore an 8-bit universe, manage your starship, battle rivals, and form alliances in Pixel Starships.

Indie game developer and publisher SavySoda has partnered with Sunrise to bring Cowboy Bebop over to Pixel Starships fr a limited-time crossover. Starting now and running all the way until December 23, players will be able to see several new additions to the game that harken to the classic anime series, as you'll be able to pilot the Bebop with characters from the show, offering a fun and unique experience. We have more details about the event for you below as you can take part in this right now in the free-to-play title.

Cowboy Bebop Crossover

In this limited-time crossover, players can unlock and recruit legendary Cowboy Bebop characters like Spike, Jet, Faye, Ed & Ein to serve as members aboard their starships. This collaboration also introduces select Cowboy Bebop equipment, the Bebop Ship Design, and a Bebop Hangar with Craft Skins.

Exclusive rewards, including Spike's Gun and a Bebop Hangar Skin Kit

Exclusive crew members: Spike, Jet, Faye, Ed & Ein

Exclusive Bebop Ship design

Pixel Starships

Pixel Starships is the world's first total spaceship management game in an 8-bit massive online universe. In Pixel Starships, you command every aspect of your ship from construction to battles in a single persistent world. Set in the retro galaxy, your role is to explore space, meet aliens, and develop your ship, crew and AI. The game contains deep strategic and 4x elements. PSS is community-driven.

Build Epic Starships of your own design.

Many races, aliens, factions to command and conquer.

Battle it out with other real players in a single massive online universe.

Manage diplomacy, recruitment, research, exploration!

Control ship's power and limited resources. Discover epic weapons.

Build and deploy support crafts to augment your Starship.

Cross-section full ship control and battles.

Explore planets, discover the secrets of space.

Form alliances and battle with your friends to achieve victory!

Program situational AI commands for subsystems and crew. Allowing automatic combats and offline play. (from ship level 4 after building command room)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!