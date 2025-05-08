Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Merge Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kappa Bits, Pixelshire

Pixelshire Has Been Released For Steam This Week

Pixelshire has officially been released for Steam this week, with console editions still in the works to come out later this year

Article Summary Pixelshire launches on Steam this week, with Nintendo Switch and PS5 versions coming later in 2024.

Build and customize your own town, shape the landscape, and master a wide range of trades and talents.

Recruit friends, explore Arcadia, battle enemies, and enjoy rich RPG and life-simulation gameplay.

Unique terraforming lets you design rivers, hills, and homes, creating your perfect Pixelshire world.

Indie game developer Kappa Bits and publisher Merge Games have launched the game Pixelshire this week, as it's now available on Steam. The cozy farming, adventure, and exploration title has been teased for a few years now, and having it out on Steam today is a fun surprise, as we expected it to come out later on. That said, the console versions, which are coming to Nintendo Switch and PS5, will arrive later this year. Enjoy the latest trailer above as the game is out now for PC.

Pixelshire

Build the town of Pixelshire and grow your community in a unique RPG sandbox that mixes life simulator elements with town-building, exploration, and combat. Express yourself by planning the town to your liking, mastering trades, getting to know your neighbors, and exploring the continent of Arcadia.

Gather Resources, Buty Not Alone!: Forge friendships in Pixelshire that go beyond just company. These friends can become your allies, accompanying you on adventures and lending a helping hand in gathering resources and completing tasks thanks to the "follow me" feature, making your journeys across Pixelshire more enjoyable and immersive.

Rescultp The World Through Terraforming: Shape Pixelshire's land the way you want with unique terraforming features. Carve rivers or create beautiful little hills wherever you please, crafting a landscape that reflects your imagination.

Unlock a Plethora of Skills & Talents: As you help others with their tasks, you'll unlock new skills and talents tailored to each NPC's profession, growing stronger and more efficient with each new lesson learned. For example, there's an unlockable talent from Captain Farrell that can enhance your culinary skills, resulting in tastier dishes that offer additional stamina recovery benefits!

Settle Houses Foir Your Community: With the ability to build and place houses for your residents, you have the opportunity to design every corner of Pixelshire to reflect the personality and preferences of its inhabitants. Embrace the freedom of town design, ensuring each resident enjoys a personalized home perfectly suited to their needs and preferences.

Unravel the Treasures of Acradia: Embark on thrilling adventures and explore the vast continent of Arcadia. Traverse enchanted landscapes and discover hidden treasures scattered throughout the land. Delve into perilous dungeons, mine for precious ore, and uncover the secrets that lie beneath the surface.

