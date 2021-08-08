PJ Masks: Heroes Of The Night Gets A New Gameplay Trailer

Outright Games dropped a new trailer for their game PJ Masks: Heroes Of The Night as we get a better look at the gameplay. The latest trailer, which you can check out below, will give you a deeper dive into new locations within the game that can be explored. These spots include a few familiar locations such as the PJ Masks HQ, the City Streets and Rooftops, the park, Mystery Mountain, the Flying Factory, and will even take players up to the moon. They have also given a better look at some of the vehicles from the series, such as The Cat-car, Gekko-Mobile, and Owl-Glider, all of which will be available to play at launch. The game will be released on October 29th, 2021, for PC and all three major consoles.

PJ Masks: Heroes Of The Night is the first console game to be released as part of the phenomenally successful preschool franchise, since the TV series first aired back in 2015. Play as Catboy, Owlette and Gekko in a brand new adventure where the heroes must use their unique super powers such as Super Cat Ears, Super Gekko Camouflage and Owl Wing Wind to find hidden collectibles and stop the night-time baddies. Who goes into the night to save the day? You do! Get your PJs on and become Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko in the most exciting PJ Masks game yet. Set off from Mission Control HQ on a platforming adventure for little heroes. Use your superpowers – like Catboy's speed, Owlette's flying, and Gekko's muscles – to stop the night-time baddies. And explore eight PJ Masks locations, from Mystery Mountain all the way to Moon! With PJ Robot's help, you'll discover a world of friendship, teamwork, and hidden collectibles. Can you save the world from Romeo, Luna Girl, and Night Ninja?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: PJ Masks: Heroes Of The Night | Gameplay Trailer | UK ENGLISH | PEGI (https://youtu.be/TBFwbGNFfdw)