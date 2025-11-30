Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aerosoft, Military Logistics Simulator, Nano Games

Military Logistics Simulator Confirmed For Mid-December Launch

Manage supplies, cargo, deliveries, and more in Military Logistics Simulator, set to be released for Steam in mid-December

Article Summary Military Logistics Simulator launches on Steam mid-December, blending supply management with tactical strategy.

Take charge of convoys, issue strategic commands, and defend routes using realistic military logistics gameplay.

Upgrade your Forward Operating Base, complete supply runs, and unlock equipment in both solo and co-op modes.

Face drone threats, utilize point-defense systems, and get help from an AI-driven K9 companion on varied missions.

Indie game developer Nano Games and publisher Aerosoft have given their new sim title, Military Logistics Simulator, a proper launch date. The game is pretty much what it sounds like as you'll be managing supplies for the military when it comes to storage, supplies, deliveries, requests, and more, all trying to make sure the service men and women have what they need no matter what the job is. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will drop into Steam on December 12, 2025.

Military Logistics Simulator

In Military Logistics Simulator, players move beyond the frontline into the high-pressure reality of modern military support operations. Solo or in co-op, you'll safeguard critical routes, keep bases supplied, and make rapid decisions under fire: because in military logistics, every delivery matters. At the heart of MLS is the Field Ops Console (FOSCON), a clean tactical interface for commanding your convoy: form up, issue Follow, Go-To and Hold orders, manage kick-outs, and keep the column moving.

Build and upgrade your Forward Operating Base (FOB), run Supply Missions, recover salvageable materials, and use truck-mounted heavy machine guns and point-defense launchers to counter ground threats and air-to-ground strikes. Military Logistics Simulator is thus designed to recreate defense-by-logistics, with real procedures streamlined for fun. From fuel and repair runs to base expansion and route defense, every mission tests your coordination and judgment. Victory isn't guaranteed, but with the right plan, it's earned.

FOSCON – Command Made Simple: Form up your column and issue Follow / Go-To / Hold orders with a clear HUD.

Supply Runs & FOB Upgrades: Deliver essentials, expand your base, and unlock meaningful truck & equipment upgrades.

Defense-by-Logistics: Protect the route against drone-borne threats using point-defense and mounted HMGs – build your smart protection.

Threat-Detecting K9 Companion: Fan-favorite support tasks with an AI-driven German Shepherd.

Operations on Land & Carrier: Mission variety ranges from overland convoys to deck-side logistics aboard an aircraft carrier.

Single-Player & Co-Op: Tackle missions alone or coordinate together.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!