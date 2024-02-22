Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Planet Zoo, Planet Zoo: Console Edition

Planet Zoo: Console Edition Releases First Gameplay Trailer

Frontier Developments has released a new trailer for Planet Zoo: Console Edition, as we get a better look at how the gameplay works.

Article Summary Frontier Developments unveils the gameplay trailer for Planet Zoo: Console Edition.

The game offers intuitive console controls and four game modes including a campaign.

Players will manage a responsive world prioritizing animal welfare and conservation.

Engage with a community to share and discover content on the Frontier Workshop.

Frontier Developments have released a new trailer for Planet Zoo: Console Edition this week, showing off more of the gameplay you can expect. Since a good chunk of the PC edition of the title relies on mouse control to do a lot of the work, this video shows off the changes the devs made to the game to make it easy for you to design, build, and run your own zoo. You can check out the trailer here as the game will be released for the PS5 and XSX|S on March 26.

Planet Zoo: Console Edition

Planet Zoo: Console Edition features an incredible array of authentic animals who think, feel, and explore the world you design around them. Create unique habitats and vast landscapes, and make meaningful choices to nurture animals as you construct and manage the world's wildest zoos using intuitive console controls. Pick up and play across four engaging game modes: embark on a globe-trotting campaign in career mode, build a network of connected zoos in Franchise mode, put your skills to the test in Challenge mode, or let your imagination run wild in the freedom of Sandbox mode.

Simulation Runs Wild: Meet a world of beautiful, realistic animals. From playful lion cubs to mighty elephants, every animal in Planet Zoo is a thinking, feeling individual with a distinctive look and personality of their own. Craft detailed habitats to bring your animals' natural environments to life, research and manage each species to allow them to thrive, and help your animals raise families to ensure their future generations.

Meet a world of beautiful, realistic animals. From playful lion cubs to mighty elephants, every animal in Planet Zoo is a thinking, feeling individual with a distinctive look and personality of their own. Craft detailed habitats to bring your animals' natural environments to life, research and manage each species to allow them to thrive, and help your animals raise families to ensure their future generations. Meaningful Management: Manage an amazing living world that responds to every decision you make. Focus on the big picture or go hands-on and control the smallest details. Thrill visitors with iconic exhibits, develop your zoo with new research, and release new generations of your animals back into the wild. Your choices come alive in a world where animal welfare and conservation come first.

Manage an amazing living world that responds to every decision you make. Focus on the big picture or go hands-on and control the smallest details. Thrill visitors with iconic exhibits, develop your zoo with new research, and release new generations of your animals back into the wild. Your choices come alive in a world where animal welfare and conservation come first. Limitless Creativity: Planet Zoo's intuitive, creative controls let you effortlessly make your zoo unique with piece-by-piece construction tools. Every creative decision you make impacts the lives of your animals and the experience of your visitors. Let your imagination run wild as you dig lakes and rivers, raise hills and mountains, carve paths and caves, and build stunning zoos with a choice of unique themes and hundreds of building components.

Planet Zoo's intuitive, creative controls let you effortlessly make your zoo unique with piece-by-piece construction tools. Every creative decision you make impacts the lives of your animals and the experience of your visitors. Let your imagination run wild as you dig lakes and rivers, raise hills and mountains, carve paths and caves, and build stunning zoos with a choice of unique themes and hundreds of building components. Share & Inspire: Join a connected community with console cross-platform and share the world's most creative habitats, scenery, and even whole zoos on the Frontier Workshop. See your own designs appear in zoos around the world or discover fresh new content from the Planet Zoo community every day.

