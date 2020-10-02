PlanetSide 2 Receives A Massive Update With The Shattered Warpgate

This morning, PlanetSide 2 received a massive update from Rogue Planet Games bringing the new expansion of The Shattered Warpgate. This update radically changes parts of the landscape in the MMOFPS, as you'll now have to contend with the elements after the warpgate altered much of the way the environment behaves. A good chunk of this new update is not for the weak as it will be constantly testing your skills and abilities at every level. We got more details on it below along with the launch trailer for you to enjoy.

The Shattered Warpgate permanently evolves the war-torn battlescapes of PlanetSide 2 through new open-world storytelling experiences called Campaigns. Each Campaign introduces major gameplay and environmental changes alongside lore-driven story missions that unfold across multiple chapters. The initial campaign, The Shattered Warpgate, returns players to the frigid tundra of the newly remastered continent of Esamir, where they must contend with the fallout from an environmental cataclysm brought on by the detonation of one of the continent's Warpgates. Esamir Revamped: The continent of Esamir has gone through a major transformation, including reworked bases and facilities, new alien flora and skybox improvements, and a deadly electrical storm roaming the battlefield.

All-New Mission System: Players now have access to a wide range of daily mission types that can be completed for rewards. Members will receive additional daily mission unlocks.

New Weapons & Equipment: New items like the Icepick melee weapon, Havoc Rockets, and Condensate Grenades are now available as Campaign rewards or purchasable from the in-game Depot.

Sanctuary Changes: Social hub improvements include graphical upgrades and the addition of cross-faction text chat.

Outfit Resource Rebalancing: War Asset costs have been overhauled to better reward and incentivize Outfits who participate in base captures.

Indar Terrain Changes: Key locations on the continent of Indar have been reworked to improve the overall balance and combat flow on the map.