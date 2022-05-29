PlateUp! Will Be Getting A PC Release This Summer

Yogacast Games and indie developer It's Happening will be releasing their upcoming game PlateUp! for PC sometime this Summer. This is a little something different as the team has created a clever food-based action roguelike in which you will design and decorate your restaurants, as well as unlock new dishes to serve people while trying to get dishes out to your patrons as quickly as you can. Not to mention progression systems that remain permanent in the game as you go. No official date has been put on it yet but we're guessing it'll be later in the Summer since the game isn't earmarked for Steam Next Fest in June, which would be the best time to announce,

PlateUp! combines chaotic kitchen and restaurant management with strategic planning and development to serve up a delightful roguelite dish unlike any other. Up to four players build and run a restaurant from scratch, choosing dishes, buying and placing appliances – some of which can be daisy-chained together to create ambitious automatic kitchens – cooking food and serving customers. Players have free rein to design their restaurant which will expand and develop between shifts, with additional content and challenges unlocked through progression.

PlateUp!'s compelling roguelite structure ensures it's equally fun in both single and co-op modes (locally or online) and, thanks to its randomised nature, no two runs will ever be the same. It has been a huge hit on both Twitch and YouTube, with many hundreds of thousands of hours of streams watched already – and this popularity looks set to skyrocket when it launches with deep Twitch integration, allowing live-streamers to welcome viewers into their restaurants. Additionally, those in Chat will be able to vote for in-game events, helping or hindering the players on stream – with lots more streaming integration planned. The game has gathered a huge online community on Discord, with public playtests already proving enormously popular. The full release will build upon the promise shown so far and completely redefine cooking games, combining restaurant empire building alongside chaotic cooking and serving gameplay – delicious!