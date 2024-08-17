Posted in: Games, Indie Games, The Arcade Crew, Video Games | Tagged: Assoupi, MainFrames

Platforming Adventure Title MainFrames Announced For 2025

The Arcade Crew has revealed a new adventure platformer set in a computer world as MainFrames will be coming to PC and Switch

Article Summary Indie developer Assoupi and The Arcade Crew will release MainFrames, an adventure platformer, in Q1 2025.

Play as a digital floppy disc exploring tabs, windows, and directories in a computer-themed world.

MainFrames offers humor, a cozy soundtrack, colorful characters, and engaging puzzle-platforming gameplay.

Navigate through PC frames, solve puzzles, and discover secrets in this clever and charming digital quest.

Indie game developer Assoupi and publisher The Arcade Crew revealed their latest game this week, as we're getting a fun new adventure platformer called MainFrames. The game will have you playing as a digital floppy disc named Floppy, as you explore a world within your computer made up of tabs, windows, icons, and directories. You'll have to navigate it using computer skills you use every day, while meeting individual programs along the way, and you'll help them with tasks to eventually get to your destination. The game doesn't have a release date yet, just the knowledge that it will be out sometime in Q1 2025 for PC and Nintendo Switch. For now, enjoy the latest trailer and info here.

MainFrames

Boot up for a byte-sized adventure in MainFrames, a clever and charming platformer that plays out entirely within the windows and desktop of a PC monitor! Join Floppy, an adventurous program seeking to find their place in the digital world while cheeky daemons maintain the system's balance, always managing to stay out of your sight. Navigate a maze of diverse PC frames, meet quirky and colorful characters, and uncover secrets that bring Floppy closer to piecing together their function. Each interaction injects humor and warmth into their journey, making every moment a byte of delight. MainFrames will keep you logged in for a short and sweet journey, ensuring that you won't want to press the escape key on this enchanting adventure. Each level is an upgrade you won't want to miss. Get ready to dive into an unforgettable digital quest!

A smart and fast-paced platformer with light puzzle elements

Move frames to create a path for your character

Multiple mechanics to discover

Great meta-story with funny dialogues and colorful characters to meet

Cozy soundtrack and lovely art style

