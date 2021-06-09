Playdate Will Open Pre-Orders Up In July As Devs Reveal Library

During their Playdate Update livestream, the developers at Panic Inc. revealed the handheld console will go up for pre-order in July. The team revealed everything on the way for the first season, including the full list of games that will be made available for the console, and the surprise addition of a Stereo Dock that will play music from the games beyond the console so you can fill the room with the audio from the device on a grander scale. What's more, aside from the games listed below, we learned that Lucas Pope (Return of the Obra Dinn, Papers Please) is working on a new game called Mars After Midnight, and narrative development company Sweet Baby will guide and mentor two teams of up-and-coming developers from marginalized communities, to make of two original games: Recommendation Dog, led by Xalavier Nelson Jr. (he/him), and Reel Steal. Enjoy the video down below along with the info here from the team.

Panic also introduced the Playdate Stereo Dock, the first Playdate accessory. It's a lovely way to store and charge your Playdate when not in use, a Bluetooth stereo speaker and, unexpectedly, can hold your pens. (It will include a pen.) Pricing and availability on the Playdate Stereo Dock is not yet available. Along with pre-order information and a release window, the Playdate Update also revealed 21 out of the 24 exciting games included with Playdate as part of the Season One lineup (that's double the amount of Season One games previously announced), new development partnerships for Playdate software and games, and more. Playdate encourages developers to experiment with new ideas for play (and access to an analog crank, of course, should they want to use it), a sentiment fully on display in the 24 titles that make up Playdate's Season One of games. The details of most of the games will be kept secret until they show up on the device! Playdate owners will receive two games per week for 12 weeks.

The revealed Season One games are as follows: Crankin's Time Travel Adventure Developed by: uvula (Keita Takahashi, Ryan Mohler), Matthew Grimm, and Shaun Inman

Battleship Godios Developed by: TPM . CO SOFT WORKS.

Boogie Loops Developed by: May-Li Khoe and Andy Matuschak.

Casual Birder Developed by: Diego Garcia (he/him). Music and Sound by: Max Coburn (he/him).

DemonQuest 85 Developed by: Alex Ashby (he/him), Lawrence Bishop (he/him), Duncan Fyfe (he/him), Belinda Leung (she/her), and Jared Emerson-Johnson (he/him).

Echoic Memory Developed by: Samantha Kalman (she/her), Everest Pipkin (they/them), Carol Mertz (she/her), and Rachelle Viola (she/her).

Executive Golf DX Developed by: davemakes (they/them).

Flipper Lifter Developed by: Serenity Forge.

Forrest Byrnes: Up in Smoke Developed by: Nels Anderson (he/him) and Christina "castpixel" Neofotistou (she/her).

Hyper Meteor Developed by: Vertex Pop (Mobeen Fikree [he/him], Robby Duguay [he/him], and h heron[they/them]).

Lost Your Marbles Developed by: Sweet Baby Inc. & Friends.

Omaze Developed by: Gregory Kogos.

Pick Pack Pup Developed by: Nic Magnier (he/him), Arthur Hamer (he/him). Music by: Logan Gabriel (he/him).

Questy Chess Developed by: Dadako.

Ratcheteer Developed by: Shaun Inman, Matthew Grimm, and Charlie Davis.

Sasquatchers Developed by: Chuck Jordan. Music and Sound by: Jared Emerson-Johnson.

Snak Developed by: Zach Gage (he/him). Art by: Neven Mrgan (he/him).

Spellcorked! Developed by: Jada Gibbs, Nick Splendorr, Ryan Splendorr, and Tony Ghostbrite. Music by: A Shell in the Pit (Em Halberstadt).

Zipper Developed by: Bennett Foddy (he/him).

Saturday Edition Developed by: Chris Makris. Music by: A Shell in the Pit (Gord McGladdery, Alfonso Salinas).

Whitewater Wipeout Developed by: Chuhai Labs (Giles Goddard [he/him], Mark Lentz [he/him], Peter Traylor [he/him], Hero Liao [he/him], Remy Thor [he/him], Charlie March [he/him], Kensaku Nakata [he/him], Zach Aikman [he/him], Mihoko Terao [she/her], and Kinsey Burke [she/her]).

