Playism Will Drop Samurai Bringer Later This Month

Playism revealed last week that they will be releasing their Japanese-roguelite Samurai Bringer to PC, PlayStation, and Switch this month. Developed by Alphawing Inc., this action game will present you with several challenges as there will be constantly changing levels in every playthrough. It will be you against everything as you will need to slice down hordes of samurai and demons in your path in an effort to collect combat techniques and complete your training with new fighting styles in order to defeat Yamata-no-Orochi, the eight-headed monster dragon. You can check out more below as the game will drop on April 21st.

Deity Susano challenged the eight-headed monster dragon to save the sacrificed Kushinada but was defeated in battle and lost his powers. Amaterasu, Bringer of Samurai, intervened and saved Susano. He was then transported by her to conduct trials of strength, vanquishing hordes of samurai and spirits brought forth from the gap in time and space created by Amaterasu to regain Susano's powers to former glory. Defeat the advancing enemies to obtain combat scrolls. Techniques such as slice, thrust and jump can be equipped to change the way you attack. Furthermore, you can create your own combat technique loadouts to create your very own combat style. From spinning slashes to fire attacks and even combos to chain your attacks together. Build up your own style for a combat experience unique to you.

Over 100 legendary warriors from Japanese legend and history including Oda Nobunaga, Date Masamune, and Sanada Yukimura will be summoned to stand against you. Defeating them will reward you with their weapons and armor imbued with various status boosting effects. Donning this armor will not only give you an advantage in battle, but also add a little style to your loadout too. Levels are procedurally generated, with enemy placements and type being different every time, which also means different combat scrolls for you to collect. Falling in battle does not mean you lose everything, so keep building up your loadout and fighting style until Susanoo regains his lost strength. Prepare yourself by creating a versatile loadout to deal with various combat situations and aim to bring down the mighty eight-headed dragon, Yamata-no-Orochi.