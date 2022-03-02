PlayVs Partners With 2K Games For 2022 Spring Season

PlayVs has partnered up with 2K Games for the new 2022 Spring Season, as high schoolers will be competing in NBA 2K this year. The varsity esports system has been running in both the U.S. and Canada, giving kids a chance to compete before they even get their diploma in a system designed the same way collegiate players compete in. This new deal will give them a chance to battle in a new game being added to their platform, which will provide a new group of competitors a chance to benefit from scholastic esports. We have a couple quotes from the announcement below, and those looking to sign up can do so at the link above.

"Bringing NBA 2K, one of the most highly demanded titles among our player base, to high schools across the country is a monumental opportunity in scholastic esports," said Delane Parnell, Founder and CEO of PlayVS. "Since the founding of PlayVS, it has been our vision to grow esports opportunities at the high school level in close collaboration with leading game publishers and this new alliance with 2K is no exception. This is a great day for PlayVS as we continue building our game catalog. The growth of esports in high schools continues to deliver incredible student benefits and opportunities. We are excited to continue providing students who participate in PlayVS' leagues the opportunity to not only compete on the top level, but open doors to future collegiate, career and professional opportunities as well. NBA 2K is one of the most played sports titles on the market today and we cannot wait for our players to dive into competition."

"Partnering with PlayVS is an exciting opportunity to expand our competitive NBA 2K offering to the next generation of players," said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at 2K. "The structure and community-centric approach that PlayVS has established across schools provides positive competitive experiences through gaming and we look forward to seeing the amazing young talent that are already playing NBA 2K put their skills to the test on the virtual hardcourt."