Plunder Panic Receives New Map In Latest Update

Will Winn Games has added a brand new update to the Early Access version of Plunder Panic that includes a fresh map to fight on. The latest map will take you to the icy arctic as The Lost Glacier will be your latest proving ground for 6v6 action, as well as a new set of secrets to be found, and a brand new shareable player stats system. You can read more about it below as the free update is live in the game now.

The addition of this highly shareable poster also comes with a new pirate ledger, which contains advanced stats across various plundering categories, including Career, Captain, Crew, Items, Awards, and more! These added stats are a great way to share your well-deserved pirate cred with your friends and strangers on the internet. But that's not all! The frost wizards at Will Winn Games have braved the frightfully frigid waters to deliver an exciting new battlefield. Their latest map, "The Lost Glacier", is a bone chilling, yet bountiful level that features unique sea life, dangerously icy platforms, tons of booty to plunder and…a snowball-throwing Yeti? The pirate's life is certainly never dull!

Inspired by classic SNES games, Plunder Panic blends retro graphics, arcadey action, and a boatload of online (and offline) gameplay modes and options to shiver even the most hardened pirates' timbers. Two teams of up to six players must go all hands on deck and face off against each other, utilizing a variety of weapons, enchanted items, and power-ups. Quick, round-based matches begin as rival teams anchor their ships on the same island. Only the scurviest dogs will prevail once the action starts, with victory within reach if the rival team loses either too much of their gold, their ship gets scuttled, or if their precious captain takes a trip to Davy Jones' locker. It's up to teams to decide on an offensive or defensive approach!