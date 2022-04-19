PNY Announces XLR8 SSD Cover For PlayStation 5
PNY has a brand new item for the PS5 they've revealed today as you can now get the XLR8 SSD Cover with Integrated Heatsink for the next-gen console. This is an entirely new heatsink that has been specifically engineered for the PS5 so that you can replace the standard SSD cover and easily install it to provide better performance with the expanded SSD storage. This thing is compatible with M.2 22110, 2280, 2260, 2242, 2230 single or double side SSD, as it comes with a thermal pad 1.5W/mk, and an aluminum finish. This was meant to enhance a number of factors while being able to function with the biggest AAA titles the console has to offer. You can read more about it below as it will be on sale for $20 via their website and other online retailers.
PNY XLR8 SSD Cover with Integrated Heatsinkis the ideal solution for enthusiasts and progamers looking to optimize performance by upgrading to the latest NVMe SSD feature. PNY's exclusive new design integrates the SSD cover with an extruded aluminum heatsink, that improves the cooling efficiency of an installed NVMe SSD. Enjoy lightning fast game launches and incredible game performance even during the most intense gaming sessions. Wait less, game more.
PNY XLR8 SSD Coverwith Integrated Heatsink is designed to fit PS5 and improve the thermal performance of the SSD mounted in the expanded storage slot. The integrated coverand heatsink were meticulously crafted to replace the standard SSD cover. The SSD cover and integrated heatsink work togetherfor increased heat dissipation during intense gaming sessions maximizing the thermal performance of your NVMe SSD upgrade. The PNY engineered heatsink combined with negative pressure design delivers extreme cooling performance, cooling the SSD over 40% compared to no heatsink. The PNY XLR8 SSD Cover with Integrated Heatsink, is the ideal heatsink to compliment the PNY XLR8 CS3140 NVMe SSD.