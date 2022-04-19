PNY Announces XLR8 SSD Cover For PlayStation 5

PNY XLR8 SSD Cover with Integrated Heatsinkis the ideal solution for enthusiasts and progamers looking to optimize performance by upgrading to the latest NVMe SSD feature. PNY's exclusive new design integrates the SSD cover with an extruded aluminum heatsink, that improves the cooling efficiency of an installed NVMe SSD. Enjoy lightning fast game launches and incredible game performance even during the most intense gaming sessions. Wait less, game more.

PNY XLR8 SSD Coverwith Integrated Heatsink is designed to fit PS5 and improve the thermal performance of the SSD mounted in the expanded storage slot. The integrated coverand heatsink were meticulously crafted to replace the standard SSD cover. The SSD cover and integrated heatsink work togetherfor increased heat dissipation during intense gaming sessions maximizing the thermal performance of your NVMe SSD upgrade. The PNY engineered heatsink combined with negative pressure design delivers extreme cooling performance, cooling the SSD over 40% compared to no heatsink. The PNY XLR8 SSD Cover with Integrated Heatsink, is the ideal heatsink to compliment the PNY XLR8 CS3140 NVMe SSD.