Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Binacle Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of this week's release of Binacle through the Sustainability Week event, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 688, Binacle is a dual Rock/Water-type species from the Kaos Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Six. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Two-Handed Pokémon," this is what Binacle's Dex entry says:

Two Binacle live together on one rock. When they fight, one of them will move to a different rock.

Binacle's name is made up of the prefix "bi" meaning "two," and the arthropod on which it is based: barnacle. It is the first part of a two-stage evolutionary line that culminates in Barbaracle, whose name is a mixture of "barnacle" and "barbaric." Barbaracle seems to be made up of seven individual Binacle, as each of it's hand-like limbs also has an eye.

For fans of the anime, Binacle first appears in the short film, Pikachu and the Pokémon Music Squad that played before the film Hoopa and the Clash of Ages. It would later make its anime series debut in Unlocking Some Respect, where two trainers each owned one of the two Binacle attached to a single rock. Goh, the second lead of Pokémon Journeys: The Series, catches a Binacle in A Festival Reunion!

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Binacle: