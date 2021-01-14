Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Buizel Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of this week's release of Shiny Buizel, let's take a deep dive into this little guy's lore.

Dex entry number 418, Buizel is a pure Water-type species from the Sinnoh Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Four. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has a slight gender difference. The male has two spots on its back while the female has one. Referred to as the "Sea Weasel Pokémon," this is what Cresselia's Dex entry says:

It inflates the floatation sac around its neck and pokes its head out of the water to see what is going on.

Buizel is the first stage of a two-stage evolutionary line. It evolves into Floatzel, which retains the "Sea Weasel" classification. Though it is called "Weasel" in this classification and is named after one, this line also seems to draw inspiration from both pool floaties and another real-life animal… the sea otter.

For fans of the anime, Buizel has quite the distinction of having belonged to two different main characters. Dawn catches a Buizel in Buizel Your Way Out of This! which she then trades to Ash, in exchange for his Aipom, in Throwing the Track Switch. Other Buizel feature in minor appearances through the series, the Pikachu shorts, and the movies, but a female Buizel has still never been featured.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Buizel:

Platinum: It spins its two tails like a screw to propel itself through water. The tails also slice clinging seaweed.