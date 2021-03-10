Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Drowzee Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's Drowzee Spotlight Hour, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 096, Drowzee is a pure Psychic-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Hypnosis Pokémon," this is what Drowzee's Dex entry says:

If your nose becomes itchy while you are sleeping, it's a sure sign that one of these Pokémon is standing above your pillow and trying to eat your dreams through your nostrils.

Thanks, that's terrifying.

Drowzee, whose name is an obvious twist on "drowsy," is visually similar to an elephant in the nose area. However, it has deeper ties to the baku, a creature from Japanese folklore that eats nightmares. Some depictions of the baku have the same kind of nose as Drowzee. In fact, this isn't just inspiration but part of Drowzee's mythology, as one of its Dex entries, which you can read below, ties its ancestry to the baku.

For fans of the anime, Drowzee has many major appearances. Drowzee first appears in Hypno's Naptime along with its evolved form, Hypno. Other Drowzee appear prominently in Pikachu Re-Volts, Feat Factor Phony, and many more. Goh, Ash's companion in Pokémon Journeys, catches a Drowzee of his own in an upcoming episode of the series that has already aired in Japan.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Drowzee:

Red/Blue: Puts enemies to sleep then eats their dreams. Occasionally gets sick from eating bad dreams.

Yellow: If you sleep by it all the time, it will sometimes show you dreams it has eaten in the past.

Silver: It remembers every dream it eats. It rarely eats the dreams of adults because children's are much tastier.

FireRed: A descendant of the legendary animal baku, which is said to eat dreams. It is skilled at hypnotism.

Diamond/Pearl: It can tell what people are dreaming by sniffing with its big nose. It loves fun dreams.

Sun: A Pokémon that nourishes itself by eating dreams, it is thought to share common ancestry with Munna and Musharna.