Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Entei Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of Entei's current feature in Tier Five raids, let's take a look at this Legendary's lore.

Dex entry number 244, Entei is a pure Fire-type species from the Johto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Two. This Legendary Pokémon, like most Legendaries, has no gender. Referred to as the "Volcano Pokémon," this is what Entei's Dex entry says:

Entei embodies the passion of magma.

Whoa whoa whoa. Is this a romance novel? Okay, sorry, back to the Dex entry.

Entei embodies the passion of magma. This Pokémon is through to have been born in the eruption of a volcano.

I mean, come on now.

Sorry.

Entei embodies the passion of magma. This Pokémon is through to have been born in the eruption of a volcano. It sends up massive bursts

Uh.

of fire that utterly consume all that they touch.

All right there, Laurell K. Hamilton. Anyway, in the original games, Entei was one of three Legendaires along with Suicune and Entei that died in the fire at the Brass Tower, later known as the Burned Tower. These Legendary Beasts were revived by Ho-Oh, another Legendary from Johto. Entei is said to have elements of both dog and cat in its appearance by designer Muneo Saitō.

For fans of the anime, Entei appears most prominently in its Shiny form in the film Zoroark: Master of Illusions. Before that, Entei appeared in its standard form as an illusion in Spell of the Unown: Entei. In the episodic series, it appears in Entei at Your Own Risk! and then has minor cameos throughout the films and other episodes.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Entei:

Gold: Volcanoes erupt when it barks. Unable to restrain its extreme power, it races headlong around the land.

Silver: A Pokémon that races across the land. It is said that one is born every time a new volcano appears.

Crystal: This brawny Pokémon courses around the earth, spouting flames hotter than a volcano's magma.