Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Gible Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of Gible's current feature in raids, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 443, Gible is a dual Dragon/Ground-type species from the Sinnoh Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Four. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Land Shark Pokémon," which fans of either Jenna Marbles, Marvel, or SNL may find entertaining, this is what Gible's Dex entry says:

Its original home is an area much hotter than Alola. If you're planning to live with one, your heating bill will soar.

Gible is notorious to Pokémon GO players for two reasons. One, because its evolutionary line is uniquely powerful. Gible evolves into Gabite, which evolves into Garchomp. Garchomp is at the very top of the meta for both Ground-types and Dragon-types, making it one of the most desirable species in the game. Gible is also notorious, though, because of its lasting rarity in Pokémon GO. This rarity is unique to Niantic, as Gible isn't nearly that rare in the main series games or in the Trading Card Game. Why Niantic chose this species to make into a little rare land shark remains a mystery.

For fans of the anime, Gible is featured prominently because of the species being caught by two major characters: Iris in a Black & White special that remains unaired in the United States and Ash in Gotta Get a Gible! Ash's Gible actually debuted before that, though, in A Meteoric Rise to Excellence! where Ash helps it, at which point it begins to follow him. If only it were that easy in Pokémon GO.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information:

Diamond: It nests in small, horizontal holes in cave walls. It pounces to catch prey that stray too close.

Pearl: It once lived in the tropics. To avoid the cold, it lives in caves warmed by geothermal heat.

Platinum: It attacks using its huge mouth. While its attacks are powerful, it hurts itself out of clumsiness, too.

Sword: Gible prefers to stay in narrow holes in the sides of caves heated by geothermal energy. This way, Gible can stay warm even during a blizzard.

Shield: Gible attacks anything that moves, and it drags whatever it catches into the crevice that is its lair. Despite the big mouth, Gible's stomach is small.