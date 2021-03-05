Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Landorus Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of this week's Landorus raid rotations, let's take a deep dive into this Legendary Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 645, Landorus is a dual Ground/Flying-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. This Legendary Pokémon, unlike most Legendaries that have no gender, can only be encountered as Male. Referred to as the "Abundance Pokémon," this is what Landorus's Dex entry says:

From the forces of lightning and wind, it creates energy to give nutrients to the soil and make the land abundant.

Landorus is one of the three Legendaries known as the Forces of Nature along with Thundurus and Tornadus. All three of them have two Formes: the Incarnate Forme which resembles a humanoid and the Therian Forme which reveals their true appearance as an animalistic spirit. The Forces of Nature are based on kami from Japanese mythology with Landorus specifically representing Inari Økami, the kami of agriculture, foxes, fertility, rice, tea, saki, and industry.

For fans of the anime, Landorus appears for the first time in Stopping the Rage of Legends! Part 1 in its Incarnate Forme as a mediator between the other two Forces of Natures. Then, both Formes appear in Unova's Survival Crisis!

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Landorus:

Black: Lands visited by Landorus grant such bountiful crops that it has been hailed as "The Guardian of the Fields."

White: The energy that comes pouring from its tail increases the nutrition in the soil, making crops grow to great size.

