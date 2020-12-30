Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Snover Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's Snover Spotlight Hour, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 459, Snover is a dual Grass/Ice-type species from the Sinnoh Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Four. This species can be encountered as either male or female, and it does indeed have a gender difference. The female Snover's first stripe on its belly is white, where the male's first stripe is brown. Referred to as the "Frost Tree Pokémon," this is what Snover's Dex entry says:

In the spring, it grows berries with the texture of frozen treats around its belly.

Now I'm wondering why we haven't gotten Berry Belly Snover as a Costumed Pokémon in Pokémon GO.

Snover is part of a two-stage evolutionary line. It evolves into Abomasnow, which maintains both the dual typing and the "Frost Tree" classification. Abomasnow was given a Mega Evolution in the main series games X & Y, which debuted this month in Pokémon GO. Interestingly, this is the first Mega Raid that is possible to complete as a true solo, but it is quite difficult.

For fans of the anime, Snover's actual debut has never gotten an English translation. The species first arrived in the short film Pikachu's Exploration Club, which can only be seen in Japanese. English-language fans can see Snover feature in The Lonely Snover, Sliding Into Seventh!, and Over the Mountain of Snow. A Snover also has a brief but rather heroic role in the feature film Giratina and the Sky Warrior.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Snover:

Diamond: It lives on snowy mountains. Having had little contact with humans, it is boldly inquisitive.

Black/White: Seemingly curious about people, they gather around footsteps they find on snowy mountains.

Sword: It lives on snowy mountains. It sinks its legs into the snow to absorb water and keep its own temperature down.

Shield: The berries that grow around its belly are like ice pops. Galarian Darumaka absolutely love these berries.