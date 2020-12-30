Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Stantler Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the current Holiday 2020 event in Pokémon GO, let's take a look at Stantler's lore.

Dex entry number 234, Stantler is a pure Normal-type species from the Johto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Two. This Pokémon can be encountered as both male and female and has no discernable gender difference. Referred to as the "Big Horn Pokémon" (hmm…), this is what Stantler's Dex entry says:

Stantler's magnificent antlers were traded at high prices as works of art. As a result, this Pokémon was hunted close to extinction by those who were after the priceless antlers.

Stantler is rather rare in Pokémon GO outside of the annual Holiday event, where it has appeared wearing bells for the past few years. Still, keep an eye out for this species throughout the year, because it isn't holiday-exclusive like Delibird and does, albeit rarely, nest. Stantler doesn't evolve into or from any other species. One of the most interesting aspects of Stantler is its Shiny, which sees its normally brown fur turn bright green. Also intriguing is Stantler's typing and lore. Though Stantler is a normal type, its other Pokédex entries, which you can read at the bottom of this article, suggest that it has powers mostly associated with Psychic-types.

For fans of the anime, Stantler has a handful of fairly major appearances. It gets its first major role in The Little Big Horn, and then subsequently appears in Different Strokes for Different Blokes, Santa's Little Helpers, and Finding a Legend. It also appears in a cameo role in a handful of episodes, including the banned 250th episode, which never aired in the United States because of the depiction of Jynx, which was deemed racially insensitive.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Stantler:

Silver: Those who stare at its antlers will gradually lose control of their senses and be unable to stand.

Crystal: The round balls found on the fallen antlers can be ground into a powder that aids in sleeping.

Diamond/Pearl: Staring at its antlers creates an odd sensation as if one were being drawn into their centers.