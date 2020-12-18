Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Woobat Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of its current boosted spawn rate in the Secrets of the Jungle movie tie-in event in Pokémon GO, let's take a deep dive into Woobat's lore.

Dex entry number 527, Woobat is a dual Psychic/Flying-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Bat Pokémon," certainly one of the more literal classifications from the Pokémon Company, this is what Woobat's Dex entry says:

The heart-shaped mark left on a body after a Woobat has been attached to it is said to bring good fortune.

Woobat's introduction to Pokémon GO was an interesting one. Unusually, it debuted through the weekly Research Breakthrough box that had previously been designated for Legendary Pokémon. 2020 broke that trend, though, as 2020 is known to do. Interestingly, Woobat evolves in Pokémon GO through friendship, tasking trainers with walking Woobat as their buddy to get it to be eligible to evolve into a Swoobat. This is a nod to the main series games, where high friendship is needed for this evolution to happen.

For fans of the anime, Woobat has a few major appearances, mostly because Team Rocket's Jessie has one. While Jessie eventually has to give her Woobat to the boss, Giovanni, is appears in episodes such as Enter Iris and Axew!, Scare at the Litwick Mansion!, Team Plasma's Pokémon Manipulation!, and more until it was last seen when given to Giovanni in The Dream Continues! Other Woobats have minor appearances throughout the series.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Woobat:

Black: Its habitat is dark forests and caves. It emits ultrasonic waves from its nose to learn about its surroundings.

Sword: While inside a cave, if you look up and see lots of heart-shaped marks lining the walls, it's evidence that Woobat live there.

Shield: It emits ultrasonic waves as it flutters about, searching for its prey—bug Pokémon.