Pokémon Cafe Mix Will Be Throwing A Chansey Team Event

Nintendo revealed today that they will be doing a new event in Pokémon Cafe Mix as they will be throwing a Chansey team event. From January 12th until January 26th, a happiness-carrying Chansey will visit your café where you will have to work to keep it happy and served until it eventually joins your staff. Plus, for the more immediate future, the company will be throwing a Special Customer event featuring Scorbunny, Grookey, can Sobble where you can raise their friendship levels during specific times each week. You can check out the dates and times for that event here.

Meet and grow your café staff of charming Pokémon eager to help. Recruit Pokémon to help out at the café (in their adorable uniforms) by building friendship and expand your café and menu offerings by completing puzzles. Each Pokémon staff member has a Café Skill that will come in handy during puzzles! Golden Acorns can help you complete puzzles and recruit more Pokémon! Earn or purchase Golden Acorns, the in-game currency, and redeem them to regain hearts, continue puzzles, and get helpful items.

As you complete puzzles to build a world-class café, you'll face obstacles such as sugar cubes, dollops of whipped cream, and tomatoes! Use your puzzle skills to clear them and employ the help of Pokémon's Café Skills for some extra oomph! In addition to Café Skills, each Pokémon staff member has a specialty. Match a Pokémon's specialty with the dish or drink you are making for bonuses in puzzles.

In addition to recruiting more Pokémon staff members and growing your collection of menu items, the café itself will expand as you play! Getting new tools or having areas added to your café may even draw in more customers. All the action in Pokémon Cafe Mix unfolds in a playful art style that brings out the cuteness of your Pokémon pals and patrons. It's time to become a café owner, solve puzzles, and bring joy to Pokémon patrons!