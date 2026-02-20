Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Pokémon, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pokémon FireRed, Pokémon LeafGreen, the pokemon company

Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen Versions Coming to Nintendo Switch

Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen Versions have been announced for the Nintendo Switch, set to be sold for $20 each next week via the eShop

Each title will cost $20 and feature direct ports of the classic Game Boy Advance versions.

Players can revisit the Kanto region and original 151 Pokémon with updated features from the GBA era.

Local co-op is supported on Switch with no need for a Game Link Cable, making trading and battling easier.

The Pokémon Company and Nintendo announced this week that they will bring Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen Versions to Nintendo Switch. These will be individual titles sold at $20 a piece, serving as direct ports of the the Game Boy Advance versions, with both set to be released on February 27, 2026. The announcement got praise from fans, but also immediate criticism online, as TPG has withheld most of its titles from being added to any of the Nintendo Switch Online retro libraries. Fans were hoping that when the original Game Boy and GBA were added, we might start seeing some of the titles appear. But it is very clear the company would rather sell them individually and make money off the retro titles than make them part of a retro collection. We have more details and the latest trailer here.

Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen Versions

New and returning players can celebrate 30 years of Pokémon by exploring the Kanto region and reuniting with some of their favorite Pokémon and characters in their original settings. Longtime fans will enjoy taking a trip back to where it all began, while newcomers can experience firsthand some of the earliest appearances of iconic characters and settings. Each of these digital-only releases are available individually in English, French or Spanish on My Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop.

In these Nintendo Switch versions of the 2004 remakes of the first Pokémon games Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green (originally released in Japan in 1996), players can encounter the games' original 151 Pokémon. Enjoy the classic soundtrack and turn-based gameplay, and meet-up familiar faces like Brock, Misty, Professor Oak and Giovanni! These classic Game Boy Advance RPGs feature all of the updates introduced during the Game Boy Advance era, including abilities, natures, weather conditions, held items and the ability to select your player character's gender. Nintendo Switch players can also now link up with friends via local co-op2 without the need to use a Game Link Cable like you did in 2004!

