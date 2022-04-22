Pokémon GO Addresses Exeggcute Limited Research Day Shiny Issue

Last week, Niantic hosted a special Limited Research Day for Pokémon GO players. This Limited Research Day took place toward the end of the annual Spring into Spring event and feature Exeggcute as well as, so far, the only opportunity we've had to actually evolve Exeggcute into Alolan Exeggutor. However, things didn't go according to plan for some players. Let's get into what happened and how Niantic is addressing the problem.

Following Exeggcute Limited Research Day, Niantic took to Twitter to address an issue about the event. They wrote:

Trainers, for Limited Research day, there was an issue affecting the chances of encountering shiny Exeggcute for the earliest nine timezones. We resolved for the subsequent regions. We will be investigating how to best compensate affected Trainers in the coming days.

This kind of issue notoriously impacts New Zealand, Australia, and other areas close to their time zones. Some players in those areas joke that they are the test dummies for Niantic when it comes to Pokémon GO and you can't blame them. I hope Niantic is able to offer a solid make-up for this event without impeding access or overlapping with any upcoming events.

In other news, Pokémon GO has announced the chance to win a trip to Hawaii as part of this weekend's Stufful Community Day. They posted the following on the game's official blog:

We're celebrating Stufful Community Day and the Season of Alola by holding a sweepstakes with a trip to Hawaii as the grand prize! In addition to the grand prize, you can enter to win a tropical-themed in-game outfit. Plus, if certain Twitter retweet milestones are reached, Trainers will be able to receive in-game shop items beginning on Stufful Community Day.

You can find out more information on entry and rules from Niantic Labs right here.