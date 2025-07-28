Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Amaura, Delightful Days, pokemon, Tyrunt

Pokémon GO Announces Amaura & Tyrunt Research Day

Amaura and Tyrunt will star in a new Pokémon GO Research Day, offering Trainers a better chance to catch them in their Shiny forms.

Article Summary Amaura and Tyrunt headline Pokémon GO’s Research Day, with boosted Shiny encounter rates on August 2, 2025.

Event-themed Field Research tasks focus on Amaura and Tyrunt, offering more opportunities to catch their Shinies.

Wild Fossil Pokémon like Omanyte, Kabuto, and Cranidos will spawn, all available in their Shiny forms.

A $1.99 paid Timed Research unlocks extra encounters, with ticket gifting available for Great Friends or higher.

This year, Adventure Week is focusing on Toedscool and Wiglett instead of the expected Fossil Pokémon. So… where does that leave the Fossils? Pokémon GO has announced a new Research Day event that will focus on Tyrunt and Amaura while also featuring wild spawns of other Fossils. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Fossil Research Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: No new species will be released for this event.

No new species will be released for this event. Shiny release: No new Shiny Pokémon will be released for this event, but there will be an increased chance of catching certain species in their Shiny forms. Read on to the event bonuses to find out which ones.

No new Shiny Pokémon will be released for this event, but there will be an increased chance of catching certain species in their Shiny forms. Read on to the event bonuses to find out which ones. Featured species: Tyrunt and Amaura are the focus of this event. Trainers will have an increased chance of catching them in their Shiny forms. Event-themed Field Research tasks will award encounters with these two species.

Tyrunt and Amaura are the focus of this event. Trainers will have an increased chance of catching them in their Shiny forms. Event-themed Field Research tasks will award encounters with these two species. Wild Spawns: Omanyte, Kabuto, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, and Shieldon. Tirtouga and Archen will be rare spawns. All of the listed wild spawns can be encountered in their Shiny forms.

Omanyte, Kabuto, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, and Shieldon. Tirtouga and Archen will be rare spawns. All of the listed wild spawns can be encountered in their Shiny forms. Event bonuses: Increased chance of encountering Shiny Tyrunt Increased chance of encountering Shiny Amaura

Paid Timed Research: This questline will be available in the shop for $1.99. It will task Trainers with completing Field Research tasks, offering more encounters with the Shiny-boosted featured species, Tyrunt and Amaura. Niantic writes: "Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Pokémon that appear during this Timed Research will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as those that can be encountered through Field Research during the event."

This questline will be available in the shop for $1.99. It will task Trainers with completing Field Research tasks, offering more encounters with the Shiny-boosted featured species, Tyrunt and Amaura. Niantic writes:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!