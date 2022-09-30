Pokémon GO Announces Halloween 2022 Event Dates & More

The Halloween 2022 event is coming soon to Pokémon GO. In the latest announcement regarding October 2022's content, Niantic has revealed dates for upcoming events. Let's get into the details.

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in October 2022:

October 5th – 11th, 2022 : Evolving Stars Event

: Evolving Stars Event October 8th, 2022 : Mega Gyarados Raid Day

: Mega Gyarados Raid Day October 14th – 17th, 2022 : Festival of Lights

: Festival of Lights October 15th, 2022 : Litwick Community Day

: Litwick Community Day October 20th – 31st, 2022 : Halloween 2022 Event

: Halloween 2022 Event October 21st – 23rd, 2022: Safari Zone: Taipei

So far, we cannot confirm any details for the Festival of Lights or the Halloween Event other than the Legendaries: Xerneas is up next, followed by Giratina who will appear alternating between Formes.

We can, however, confirm full details for the Evolving Stars event and Mega Gyarados Raid Day.

Here's what is happening in Pokémon GO for the Evolving Stars event:

Date and time: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Cosmog's evolution unlocked: Cosmoem, the Protostar Pokémon, will be available in Pokémon GO for the first time through evolution. Unlike previous encounters like this, Niantic specifically notes: "Trainers will be able to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem by using 25 Cosmog Candy. And don't worry about evolving your only Cosmog—rumor has it that Trainers will have the opportunity to encounter additional Cosmog in the distant future." Hopefully, the "distant future" is an exaggeration.

Cosmoem, the Protostar Pokémon, will be available in Pokémon GO for the first time through evolution. Unlike previous encounters like this, Niantic specifically notes: "Trainers will be able to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem by using 25 Cosmog Candy. And don't worry about evolving your only Cosmog—rumor has it that Trainers will have the opportunity to encounter additional Cosmog in the distant future." Hopefully, the "distant future" is an exaggeration. Special Research: More of the Season-long Cosmog-themed Special Research will be unlocked. This is undoubtedly where the evolution task will appear.

More of the Season-long Cosmog-themed Special Research will be unlocked. This is undoubtedly where the evolution task will appear. Wild spawns : Kakuna, Pidgeotto, Poliwhirl, Kadabra, Haunter, Rhyhorn, Seadra, Scyther, Eevee, Swinub, Ralts, Duskull, Tynamo, Litwick, Helioptile. Nothing new or Shiny here, but there are some opportunities to hunt relatively rare spawns.

: Kakuna, Pidgeotto, Poliwhirl, Kadabra, Haunter, Rhyhorn, Seadra, Scyther, Eevee, Swinub, Ralts, Duskull, Tynamo, Litwick, Helioptile. Nothing new or Shiny here, but there are some opportunities to hunt relatively rare spawns. Raids: Tier One: Slowpoke, Onix, Scyther, Porygon, Sunkern Tier Three: Magneton, Rhydon, Togetic, Piloswine Tier Five: Xerneas (Oct. 8-20), Yveltal (Sept. 27-Oct. 8) Mega: Mega Manectric (Oct 8-20), Mega Lopunny (Sept. 27-Oct. 8)



Here are the details for Mega Gyarados Raid Day.

Date and time: Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Feature: Mega Gyarados will appear more frequently in raids.

Mega Gyarados will appear more frequently in raids. Bonuses: Increased Shiny rate for Gyarados. Receive up to five additional Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms.

Increased Shiny rate for Gyarados. Receive up to five additional Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms. Field Research: Complete tasks to earn Stardust, Evolution items, and Mega Energy.

Complete tasks to earn Stardust, Evolution items, and Mega Energy. Collection Challenges: Complete the challenges to receive Evolution items.