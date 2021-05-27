Pokémon GO Announces Legendaries For June 2020: The Regis Return

The Luminous Legends Y event is wrapping up soon in Pokémon GO, which means the end of Yveltal's reign of terror over Tier Five Raids. Today, Niantic announced the three Legendaries that will take over as the raid bosses for the first half of June: Regice, Registeel, and Regirock. The Legendary Titans of Hoenn will have a two-and-a-half-week stay before they are replaced by a mystery Legendary. Who could it be?

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced:

The following Legendary Pokémon will be appearing in five-star raids throughout June. Regirock, Regice, and Registeel will be appearing in five-star raids from Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. From Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time, a surprise Legendary Pokémon will be appearing in raids!

The return of the Regis is great news for Pokémon GO players who haven't gotten a chance to catch these Shinies yet. I think a two-and-a-half week stay is a good length of time for something like this. The Forces of Nature were in raids for way too long in March and April, so it's nice to see Niantic continuing with these shorter raid rotations that began again with Xerneas and Yveltal in May.

Now, as far as the boss? I was originally thinking Zygarde, but now I think that we're seeing the Regis gather to bring forth a Shiny release for Regigigas for the second half of the month. Let's see if we get this one right!

Every Wednesday in June, a Raid Hour event will occur from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. The following Pokémon will be featured. Wednesday, June 2, 2021: Regirock Wednesday, June 9, 2021: Registeel Wednesday, June 16, 2021: Regice Wednesday, June 23, 2021: To be announced Wednesday, June 30, 2021: To be announced

Interesting! Normally, when there are multiple Legendary raid bosses, Raid Hours end up being a bit of a crapshoot as to which Pokémon will pop over which gym. Splitting up the Raid Hours solves the problem, allowing those who need a specific Regi but not another to focus on a specific Raid Hour. Nice touch, Niantic!