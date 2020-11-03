Pokémon GO Announces Major Changes For GO Battle League Season 5

As GO Battle League Season 4 winds down in Pokémon GO, Niantic has now announced the full details for Season 5. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season, including major changes and additions that will create new fun and challenges for longtime PVPers and new players alike.

GO Battle League Season 5 begins Monday, November 9th, 2020 at 1 PM Pacific. It will include:

The Little Cup starting Monday, November 9th. This entirely new cup will feature a CP limit of 500 and will only allow Pokémon that are able to evolve but haven't been evolved. Get your Pikachus, Meowths, and Charmanders ready, because this is an entirely new playing field for Pokémon GO.

The Kanto Cup starting Monday, November 16th. This will have the Great League CP limit of 1,500 and will only allow Pokémon between the Pokédex numbers of 1 and 151.

The Catch Up starting Monday, November 23rd. This is an odd one. It will only allow Pokémon caught before GO Battle League Season 5 started. So anything you caught before November 9th? Nah, son! This will also include the Great League CP limit of 1,500 but, unlike the Kanto Cup, will disallow Mythicals.

It seems that this three-week season will not include the Ultra or Master Leagues at all, so if you haven't yet prepared yourself for the Great League, now would be the time to invest some Stardust in those CP 1,500 and under Pokémon.

Other major changes include the return of Legendaries to GO Battle League. Rank 7 and above will offer a chance to encounter the Legendary Pokémon currently featured in raids. Stay tuned for a full breakdown of that, because that's major. The rest of the encounters will be unchanged so yeah, unfortunately, Pikachu Libre remains a Rank 10-only encounter. Finally, finishing the season at Rank 7 or higher will upgrade your end-0f-season reward from an Elite Fast TM to an Elite Charged TM.